Trump Slams Obama With 6 Words in Late-Night Rant And Made an Eyebrow-Raising Demand

Donald Trump has once again grabbed the spotlight for criticizing former President Barack Obama. On May 11, the 79-year-old Republican leader issued a series of threats on Truth Social. He accused Obama of treason and called for his prosecution for alleged crimes.

Trump made 55 posts from late Monday evening, May 11, into early Tuesday morning, May 12. In them, he issued warnings to Obama and called him “the most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics in decades.” He also falsely claimed the former president’s allies jeopardized the 2020 election. He said they also tried to rig the 2016 election.

“Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government,” one post shared by Trump stated. “But first, Barack Obama,” it said.

Trump shares a post calling for Obama's arrest. pic.twitter.com/krVrp9gSZy — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 12, 2026

The 79-year-old also posted an AI-generated image. It showed Barack Obama, former President Joe Biden, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in a dirty Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The image was paired with a humiliating caption: “Dumacrats Love Sewage.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, representatives of Barack Obama did not issue any official statement on Donald Trump’s derogatory comments. However, netizens took to X and slammed Trump’s comments. One user said, “American politics reached the point where even former presidents are getting called traitors publicly like it’s normal campaign talk now.”

American politics reached the point where even former presidents are getting called traitors publicly like it’s normal campaign talk now. — DarkInk (@darkink0_0) May 14, 2026

This is not the first time Trump has issued public threats to the 44th President. He often mocks his critics with AI-generated posts and threats. In February 2026, the 79-year-old shared a divisive AI-generated video on Truth Social. The video showed Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.

The viral clip featured the Obamas’ faces on animals while the song “The Lion Sleeps” by The Tokens played. In the video, Trump placed Michelle’s face on a chimpanzee or gorilla and Barack’s face on what appeared to be an orangutan.

The clip was paired with unrelated claims that Barack Obama engaged in voter fraud during the 2020 elections. Obama clarified these allegations long ago, but Trump seems unable to move past them. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to defend Trump. She argued that the content had been misrepresented.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump last night posted this video on his Truth Social which depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes. But I’m sure that MAGA will say it’s the black people who are the real racist ones and that we need to do seeing about that.

pic.twitter.com/5J1uaeUbbb — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) February 6, 2026

According to The New Yorker, Barack Obama responded to the video and said, “I don’t take it personally,” Obama said. “I mean, I’m always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn’t choose this.”

“That’s a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way,” he added.

Obama expressed deep concern for America. He stressed the importance of a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. He called it part of his responsibility to the country.