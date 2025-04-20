Trump Slammed for Alleged Fake MS-13 Tattoo Photo—Here’s What Those Symbols Really Mean

Recently, Trump shared a photo of a deported man from Maryland, showing his hand with an MS-13 gang member tattoo. Trump posted the photo on his Truth Social to show people that this is the man people want to bring back. He says he’s a criminal gang member who should stay in the El Salvador prison.

Even though a judge declared Kilmar Abrego Garcia was innocent and should be brought back to the US, both Trump and the El Salvadoran President said he doesn’t have that power. Many people have questioned the legality of the decision to keep an innocent man in the worst prison. Although the officials agreed his deportation could be due to a system error, he was framed for domestic violence.

Trump has defended his decision to send him to prison by saying he is elected to take bad people out of the country. According to him, the man is not innocent and should stay in prison for being a banned gang. He also blames Biden for allowing criminals and thugs to enter the US and infiltrate the whole system. Trump is just on a spree to make America great again, amidst his immigrant crackdown.

I found a clearer Image… I Told You Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Tattoo Marijuana leaf = M

Smiley face = S

A cross = 1

Skull disguised as 3 = 3 MS13 A sitting congressperson reached out to me and said “Holy sh*t MJ you are correct.” https://t.co/HOvHQDNrNC pic.twitter.com/gozLCq4mDz — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 18, 2025

Several social media users have commented on Trump’s allegations about the man. They were quick to figure out that the tattoo looks like a Photoshop fail. One user said it seems like old-school Photoshop. Another person recommended that Trump check before posting, and that he should learn to differentiate between real evidence and doctored one. The reason is that the faded tattoos on his hand and the MS-13 ones don’t match. They look like they have been placed on his knuckles through editing.

So let’s decode what the MS-13 tattoo means. The tattoo is linked with Mara Salvatrucha. It is an international criminal gang, shortened to MS-13. Members of the MS-13 gang get this tattooed to show their allegiance and loyalty. This also signifies territory and rank in the gang. And many of the members get these tattoos to tell the tale of specific crimes.

Look what WE accomplished… we did this! President Trump posted the tattoos of Garcia, that WE Highlighted https://t.co/HOvHQDNrNC pic.twitter.com/jFX4lKHORx — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 18, 2025

Moreover, seeing these tattoos can cause fear in people, and they can use them to intimidate anyone who tries to approach them. Tattoos have always been a huge part of gang culture. When it comes to the MS-13 gang, there are several combinations of the letters that one may get. So the common combinations include MS-13, MS, or just 13.

These letters and numbers may be written in Gothic or Baroque script. Some members of the gang also add skeletons, grim reapers, clowns and devil horns to the tattoos to make them even more intimidating. They may also add teardrops in the tattoo to show they have spent time in jail or have murdered someone. You may get to see these tattoos on the neck, hands, face, and even back.