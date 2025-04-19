Donald Trump Rants About ‘Sleepy’ Biden, Again—But the Internet’s Had Enough

We all know how ‘hands-on’ Trump has been considering migrant and criminal cleanup from the country. Well, he blames none other than ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden for allowing the situation to go so bad. The 47th U.S. President went on his rant on Joe Biden’s presidency, saying he has been elected now to fix Biden’s immigration policies.

In the past years, Trump has always bashed Biden being his predecessor. He does not seem to stop bringing the former President in his speeches, as he mentioned him 13 times in his congressional address last month. He has called it the worst president in history. Even the critics agreed to this to some extent, but other reactions have been mixed.

When he is not bashing the previous President in speeches, he takes it to his social media. He said he feels he’s responsible for getting rid of all the thugs and killers with a criminal background due to his predecessor’s failure.

The President states, “Sorry, but it’s my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT’S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!” He further explains how Biden allowed these people to enter the country, making it dangerous for the citizens. It was an ill-conceived open border situation. To prove his claim, Trump even said that 13,000 murderers came into the country when Kamala was the Border Czar. The statistics were debunked as the number also included people from when Trump was in service. So, his claims do not even make sense.

Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2025

This time, critics are not supporting his opinion. People are commenting on why Trump is still focusing on his predecessor One user told him to stop with the complaints and get on with his job. His term is about to end, and he still keeps nagging about it.

Another user posted-Biden didn’t welcome drug dealers or even release prisoners. Besides calling him the worst president of all time, people are bashing Trump for his unethical deportation of criminals in a way to get rid of criminals.

Nothing disgusts me more than Trump blaming Joe Biden, Barack Obama & Democrats for his failures. pic.twitter.com/HTUdpCMMFr — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) April 14, 2025

The POTUS previously said in another rant that he is just getting started to find those who inappropriate government funds. He claimed that there was a USD 8 million transfer for the ‘transgender mice. However, later this claim was not proven on the ABC talk show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

While he should be focusing on health care, provisions for veterans, and providing affordable housing, he is more focused on proving how inefficient Biden was. If he continues to do so amidst his trade war drama and deportation plans, people are going to say the same about him.