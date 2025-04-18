Donald Trump Takes Sly Dig at Biden Yet Again—Claims Carter Died ‘Happy’ Knowing He Wasn’t the Worst President

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump said that former President Jimmy Carter died “happy” during a Thursday presser in the Oval Office. Carter passed away in December 2024, becoming the longest-living president in U.S. history. The former President, who had his roots in Plains, Ga., was revered by politicians on both sides of the aisle and earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts in promoting awareness about human rights.

“Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst president, Joe Biden was,” Trump told reporters. He made the remarks referring to the “reciprocal” tariffs, which he eventually promised would boost the US economy’s economic growth by spellbinding numbers and hugely contrast the previous administrations.

Donald Trump and controversy go together like peanut butter and jelly, and this time, he didn’t miss a beat, dragging Joe Biden into the mix from completely out of left field.

“I think you’re going to see some fantastic numbers when this whole thing happens. It’s happening,” he said.

Previously, Donald Trump also stated that several countries were calling to make a deal with the United States with the aim to improve the trade relationships. “Now, everybody wants to make a deal, and if they don’t want to make a deal, well, make the deal for him because that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

On Thursday , Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, was present at the White House for aiding broker a trade agreement on behalf of the European Union in response to the president’s 20 percent tariffs on goods from member nations.

Today, trump claimed that President Jimmy Carter died a happy man because President Biden had replaced him as the worst President. FUN FACT: The 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, which surveyed political scientists, ranked President Obama at 7th, President Biden… pic.twitter.com/OGJx3KympD — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 17, 2025

Since then, concerns have arisen about the impact of tariffs on the international market, and several economists and CEOs from America have even questioned whether the country’s manufacturing industry can grow and fulfill consumer demands.

The President earlier mentioned that these alterations were made to ensure that the US was not treated “unfairly,” as he claimed happened in previous years.

Trump: “Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst president. Joe Biden was.” pic.twitter.com/ufQZA0TVq1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2025

“I think we’re going to do even better this time because you will see that the numbers that we’re taking in are astronomical, we’re taking in a tremendous amount of money with the tariffs,” the president told reporters.

“We were treated very unfairly and the countries are having a hard time getting used to the fact that they can’t do that to us anymore because we have a real president.

We have a president that understands what it’s all about,” he added.