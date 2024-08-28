Trump Sells Digital Trading Cards and Pieces of His Navy Blue Suit in a New Strange Video

Some pieces of the navy suit worn by former president Donald Trump during his debate with President Joe Biden are now available for fans who buy a new set of digital trading cards. Trump announced in a video that went live on Truth Social on Tuesday about the new collection of NFT-based digital trading cards. The 'America First Collection' is the name of the new set of cards that has fifty alternative Trump portraits.

The former president said in the video, "These cards show me dancing, and even me holding some Bitcoins." As reported by The Daily Beast, the expensive NFTs begin at $99 each, and Trump pledged to do 'great things' for its holders. Those who show their support by buying fifteen digital assets will be sent a tangible trading card. "In my opinion, it's really remarkable," Trump chipped in.

Those who have already purchased fifteen cards, for a total of at least $1,485 (not including tax), will also get a fragment of the blue suit that Trump wore at his debate with Biden in June. The campaign, according to Trump, will be sending cardholders bits of the suit that will be chopped apart. In his remarks, Trump emphasized that this was a gift for the next generation. He added, "People are calling it the knockout suit. I don’t know about that, but that’s what they’re calling it."

However, now the video is being called 'an unusual campaign' and has been derided on social media. One user shared on X, "Dude is out here slinging collectible cards and bibles." An additional user joked, "He knows he could lose, at which point the court fees will really kick back into gear. He's making some final cash to hauls." Another individual expressed a similar opinion, "How is this real? why isn't MAGA cringed out by this?"

It was back in December 2022 when Trump started selling trading cards, and the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) like these sold out in a single day. According to OpenSea Data, which monitored the sales and markets for NFTs, 45,000 Trump cards were first sold for $99 apiece. More so, Trump introduced a new set of digital trading cards called 'MugShot Edition' in December of 2023. The former president's mug photo upon surrendering at the Fulton County, Georgia, Jail was printed on the cards.

He shared on his Truth Social at the time, "Due to the great Excitement and Success of my previous TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we’re doing it again - The MugShot Edition, available RIGHT NOW. Plus, buy 47 cards and get a piece of the suit I wore for the “Mugshot Photo,” and also get an invite to a Gala Dinner with me at Mar-a-Lago! Don’t wait, they’ll go FAST (I believe!)."

Additionally, those who manage to collect 25 or more of the newly launched trade cards will be invited to a banquet held in Jupiter, Florida at the exclusive Trump National Golf Club. Starting on August 27th, the site's biggest package will only accept Bitcoin payments, and the asking price is a staggering $24,750. The bundle includes 250 trading cards, two invitations to a special 'Ultra VIP' dinner, and a cocktail hour with the ex-president. Additionally, there will be a plethora of limited edition NFTs and three pairs of signed Trump shoes for buyers.