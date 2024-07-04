Trump Seeks to Overturn Hush Money Verdict After Supreme Court Immunity Ruling

Donald Trump's legal woes seem to have taken the back seat but have not ceased to put pressure on him. The former President, however, seeks to overturn the verdict as the Supreme Court announced that the former President's hush money conviction sentencing will take place in September. The judge in the Manhattan criminal case has delayed the sentence ruling until September 18.

Judge Juan Merchan's delay in a verdict on the first-ever US President's conviction had left many wondering about the impact of the legal repercussions on the Republican party's presidential nominee. Trump was convicted on the charges of falsifying documents to cover up his alleged affair with the adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

The judge overseeing former Pres. Trump's criminal hush money case in New York has postponed sentencing to September in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity. @aaronkatersky reports. pic.twitter.com/zkhuaDiC0d — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 3, 2024

According to Reuters, the delay in sentencing came into the picture after the July 1 ruling that gives Trump limited immunity from prosecution (as presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for 'official acts'). According to the NY Times, an insider shared a letter that sought permission to file the motion to overturn the verdict to precede the July 11 sentencing. Meanwhile, the July 13 deadline is nearing for Trump to file the post-trial motions.

In case you're wondering if there's a nexus between Trump's NY criminal case and today's SCOTUS immunity decision: a federal judge concluded last year that falsifying records to cover up Trump's "hush money" payment was *not* an official act within the color of his office. pic.twitter.com/PlBISOUzie — Graham Kates (@GrahamKates) July 1, 2024

Trump's social media posts were prime evidence that hinted at the then-POTUS pressuring Michael Cohen to not cooperate with the investigators. However legal representatives have stated that social media posts were 'official communications;' therefore, it could come under the immunity of the Supreme Court verdict. In the New York case, Trump's legal representatives have not yet responded to the queries about the recent development.

Attorney Alvin Bragg, on the other hand, has contradicted the constant denial by the former President about his alleged sex scandal. The prosecutors have maintained that his relationship with Daniels is a 'purely personal item,' supplementing the argument that the transaction cannot be deemed professional to seek relief under the recent immunity ruling. According to CBC, US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote, "Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President's official acts."

According to Courthouse News Service, the Manhattan panel of jury found Trump guilty of all the charges pressed against him as his former lawyer Michael Cohen testified about a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Daniels to stay quiet about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter. The hush money was transferred under the pretext of business transactions for a smooth election of 2016 election.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton back then to become the American President. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump defended himself during the spring trial that ended in his conviction.