Trump Says Windmills Are ‘Killing New Jersey’ and Slams Them as ‘Stupid and Ugly’

President Donald Trump exploded on Truth Social early this morning, blasting windmills as “STUPID AND UGLY” and accusing them of “KILLING NEW JERSEY.” He claimed electricity prices have surged 28 percent this year and declared that turbines aren’t producing enough power to keep the state running. In all caps, he demanded: “STOP THE WINDMILLS!”

The outburst is just the latest chapter in Trump’s war on renewable energy, a fight he’s been waging for years. Earlier this month, he tore into wind and solar power during a cabinet meeting, labeling them “a blight on our country” while insisting they were “very expensive.” He doubled down on his favorite insults, calling windmills “stupid” and “ugly” and sneering that “smart countries” refuse to use them.

Trump: “The windmills are killing our country, btw. The fields are littered with them. Junk. They’re littered with them. And they get older, they get rusty, and they get bad.”🤡 pic.twitter.com/PbSZ4Ip0cC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 12, 2025

Trump didn’t stop there. He ranted that turbines are slaughtering birds “all over the place” and even pinned whale deaths on offshore wind projects. Scientists have called those claims baseless, with the Department of Energy and NOAA both stating there is no evidence linking wind development to mass wildlife deaths.

His hostility toward windmills has gone international. On a recent trip to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, Trump fumed about turbines visible in the distance. Standing beside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he complained, “Isn’t that a shame? What a shame,” and branded the towering structures “environmentally unsafe” and “a horrible, horrible thing.”

The rants are more than hot air. Trump signed an executive order cutting subsidies for renewable projects and freezing new wind permits, a move that could stall more than $100 billion in offshore wind investments. He has also urged allies like Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey to push for a sweeping ban on new offshore wind farms from Rhode Island down to Virginia.

Despite his all-out assault, energy experts say Trump’s arguments don’t hold water. Onshore wind remains among the cheapest sources of electricity in the U.S., often cheaper than coal, gas, or nuclear. Turbines can affect birds, but conservationists stress that climate change and habitat loss are far bigger killers. And the theory that wind projects are wiping out whales has been repeatedly debunked.

New Jersey now finds itself in the crosshairs. Governor Phil Murphy is betting big on wind power, aiming to produce 7.5 gigawatts by 2035, enough to power millions of homes. Yet public support is slipping, with polls showing frustration over cost, aesthetics, and fears stoked by Trump’s relentless attacks.

Trump: “We don’t want windmills in this country. We’re putting an order on it. I’ve already sort of done it. We don’t want windmills … you know what else people don’t like? Those massive solar fields.” pic.twitter.com/LnH32Xrp2g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

Trump’s message hasn’t budged. He sees windmills as monsters wrecking the landscape and killing America’s future. Whether on social media, at the golf course, or in the White House, his rants are louder than ever. And as his critics point out, the only thing spinning faster than the turbines may be Trump himself.