Trump Says Taylor Swift Will ‘Pay a Price’ for Harris Endorsement—But Appreciates Brittany Mahomes

Donald Trump has threatened Taylor Swift with dire consequences in the 'marketplace' after she openly endorsed his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. In the Fox & Friends segment, the former President slammed the Grammy-award-winning singer by saying that he is fonder of her friend Brittany Mahomes, even calling her 'terrific.'

Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better ... I was not a Taylor Swift fan ... she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

The appearance on the Fox segment was made by the businessman-turned-politician in the very next minute of his debate with Harris. "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," Trump said when he was asked about Swift's endorsement announcement on her Instagram handle. "It was only a matter of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he continued according to Variety.

"But I Like Britanny. Britanny is great. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific," Trump added as he masqueraded his disappointment while speaking highly of Mahomes. The comparison came in as Mahomes had previously endorsed the ex-POTUS and garnered support for him as well. The business mogul also mentioned her in his Truth Social post by thanking her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Swift, on the other hand, had shared with her fans after a long silence that she would vote for Harris and Tim Walz. "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker wrote, according to Rolling Stone.

Did he just try and equate Britney Mahomes with Taylor Swift? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 11, 2024

Previously, Trump had shared AI-generated images of the music star endorsing him and urging her fans, also known as Swifties to vote for the Republican nominee. However, Swift remained silent and unperturbed by the claims and joked about her political inclination. But what was even more surprising is the fact that recently, the singing sensation was spotted hugging Mahomes during the US Open, which led the Swifties to question her stance amid the sizzling political condition. The performer remained silent for a long time until the recent debate.

Pissing off the fans of the most popular American White woman is a different kind of stupid — Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) September 11, 2024

She went on to appreciate Harris' choice of Walz as her running mate who is well known for his advocacy of 'LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.' Not to forget, the 34-year-old singer threw a major shade on J.D. Vance, who is Trump's running mate and had previously trolled women in the Democratic Party for being 'childless cat ladies.' Swift posted the note with a picture posing with her dear cat to make a statement and signed off as "Childess Cat Lady."