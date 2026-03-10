Trump Says ‘She Has to Be of Age… Above 6 Years Old’ in Bizarre Remark About Kids

President Donald Trump made a surprising comment about children while urging House Republicans to pass a strict voting bill on Monday. He spoke during a policy retreat in Florida and mentioned that a daughter providing voter identification had to be “of age, like above six years old.”

Trump made this remark at the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami. He called on lawmakers to support the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to cast a ballot.

According to the transcript, Trump said, “Let’s not just get one like voter ID, but you know, it can be given to you by your daughter. You know, your daughter, she has to be of age, like above six years old. She’s allowed to say, you had to see, some of this stuff is so bad.”

The comment quickly went viral in edited video clips and excerpts shared across X, Threads, and Instagram. This included posts from journalist Aaron Rupar, which highlighted Trump’s statement.

here’s more context for this clip 👆 it doesn’t make what Trump said about 6 year old girls any less weird pic.twitter.com/jWVUMYttHF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

The remark came as Trump intensified his push for the election bill. He told Republicans he would freeze other legislation until Congress sent it to his desk. The Associated Press reported that Trump said he would not sign any other bills until the election measure is approved. Reuters reported that he told Republicans the bill would “guarantee” success in the November midterms.

The SAVE America Act passed the House last month, but it faces challenges in the Senate, where Republicans lack the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that the “talking filibuster” approach suggested by Trump and some allies is not a proven way to pass a bill like this. “We can’t find a piece of legislation in history that’s been passed that way,” Thune told reporters, according to AP.

Federal law already prevents noncitizens from voting in U.S. elections, and AP reported there is little evidence that noncitizens attempt to vote. Reuters also reported that independent groups on both sides, along with state election officials, have found such voting to be very rare.

The bill would require proof of citizenship, such as a U.S. passport, a naturalization certificate, or a birth certificate along with government-issued photo identification. AP reported that voting experts believe the measure could block about 20 million Americans who do not easily have those documents. A separate AP report cited a 2024 University of Maryland-backed analysis estimating that around 21 million voting-age citizens lack the necessary proof of citizenship or cannot easily obtain it.

Democrats have criticized Trump’s demands. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s stance would hinder progress in the chamber. “This is what he does, he’s a thug, he’s a bully,” Schumer said, according to AP.

Trump’s appearance on Monday aimed to rally Republicans around his election agenda. Instead, one offhand comment from his speech became the part that spread the fastest.