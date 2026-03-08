Trump Says Iran ‘Will Be Hit Very Hard’ As War Rages On

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to threaten Iran, saying the Middle Eastern country “will be hit very hard.” His post came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighbouring countries for facing the consequences of Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel.

During a statement on Iranian State TV, Pezeshkian said, “I must apologize on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” he said.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian added.

However, he also clarified that Tehran would “not surrender,” saying, “The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves,” he said. According to CNN, the Iranian president’s office further explained that “if regional countries do not cooperate in America’s attack on us, we will not attack them.”

Trump seemingly reacted to Pezeshkian’s statement on his Truth Social post. “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” he wrote.

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East,” the President claimed, adding, “It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, ‘Thank you, President Trump.’ I have said, ‘You’re welcome!’”

“Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East,’ they are, instead, ‘THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” he continued. Trump further threatened Iran, saying the country would be “hit very hard.”

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” he concluded.

Unsurprisingly, social media users were left disappointed with the President’s reaction. “But MAGAs and Israelis told me he wanted to free Iran and that Iranians are happy for what’s happening? now he is threatening with complete destruction… what happened?” one asked.

“Leave it to Trump to make killing people look like a brag,” another wrote. “I speak for everyone when I say that all of us are seriously tired of him,” a third user commented.

The 2026 US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran with the aim of a potential regime change and to destroy the country’s missile program. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Iraq.

More than 1000 individuals, including six American service members, were reported to be dead as of March 4, as a result of the conflict. The war entered its second week on March 7. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that they are expecting the situation “to last about 4 to 6 weeks,” the BBC reported.