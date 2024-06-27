Trump Says His Son Don Jr. Has 'No Fear' for This Reason, and Netizens Cannot Help But Mock Them

The internet had a field day when a 'proud' father Donald Trump re-shared a photograph of his 'fearless' son Don Jr. holding a venomous rattlesnake by his two fingers. The former president left social media buzzed with amusement on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, for boasting about his flip-flop-clad son's prowess but became a laughing stock instead. The young Trump Jr. initially shared the photograph on Instagram two days before, showing off holding the dangerous snake by the tail with a caption, "Solid day on the river and off the river with my buddy @flyfishrich. We found a super cool Timber Rattlesnake and moved it off the train tracks and back into the woods with his buddies."

My son, Don, has absolutely NO FEAR - Not even of a vicious rattlesnake!



Donald Trump Truth Social 08:38 PM EST 06/25/24 pic.twitter.com/nLeC7QktJE — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 26, 2024

But, later, the Republican front-runner re-shared it on his favorite platform Truth Social with a caption, "My son, Don, has absolutely NO FEAR - Not even of a vicious rattlesnake!" However, little did the former president know that his brave-hearted son would be mocked mercilessly online.

He’s a true warrior. A legend. pic.twitter.com/wF1YuURWCI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2024

On X, formerly Twitter, @RonFilipkowski, mockingly took a jibe, "He's a true warrior. A legend." More voices joined the bandwagon and took aim at the silly show of power. For instance, @ReillyBelle57 curiously asked, "How come there are no rattles on the tail area of the snake if it's a rattlesnake?" @JoJoFromJerz laughed, "How can that even be real [with laughing-crying emojis]."

He was raised by one. — Carlos Amaral (@carlosgamaral) June 26, 2024

Meanwhile, another user, @AZ_Brittney, commented, "It's probably dead or photoshopped." @AreMond2 called the snake a plastic one, "The plastic kind you buy at the gift shop of a zoo." @Woofkoof weighed in, "Perhaps Junior knocked it out with that stick first? Wearing sandals in rattlesnake country is not a good idea." @ArtieVandelay1 claimed Don Jr. was under the influence in the picture, "He's on cocaine. Cocaine eliminates fear."

Why would he fear what he is? — Wayne Pittman, Jr. (@Sony12Play) June 26, 2024

Others like @AverageJane1963 questioned the authenticity of the snap, "Photoshopped. Badly. It is impossible to hold a rattlesnake with a pinch, and their tails don't bend like that." @meloy_jodi declared the rattlesnake dead, "It's already dead." @peggy_gabour echoed, "Staged." @RealJoeBonanno found it amusing, "The pic is so fake it's laughable."

After a massive trolling session, Don Jr. came to his father's rescue and re-posted the Truth Social post on his Instagram account, targeting those who made fun of the politician's boastful post, "Fact Check: True… and candidly rattlesnakes are nothing compared to the crap they throw at you, dad. They're actually quite benign by comparison and it's not even close."

Lately, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, Don Jr. emerged as a strong support system for his notorious father who's surrounded by legal issues and scandals. Regardless of his father's misdemeanors, he's relentless in his support, pushing the MAGA campaign. But, he's also been channeling his inner lifestyle influencer as he's frequently seen out on the trails when not meeting his political duties. In an interview, he said, "If I'm in Colorado doing an event, I'll sneak off for half a day and go fly fishing. I'm gonna go do a quail hunt in upstate Florida before I have to drive back down to Palm Beach to have a business dinner at Mar-a-Lago. … That's my decompression from the five-speaking-events-a-day general lifestyle that will be my next, let's call it [a] year," per Politico.