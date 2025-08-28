Trump Says He’s a ‘Smart Person’ – Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing at the Irony as He Proves the Opposite

Nobody has confidence like 79-year-old Donald Trump! He knows he is popular, and he and his PR team take full advantage of it! Yet, sometimes it can be too much or head in the wrong direction. While reports of America heading towards being an authoritarian state have been making headlines for quite some time, it only got worse after Trump deployed members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, to collect trash and clean the city.

Trump brushed off concerns and made headlines by remarking, “A lot of people are saying: ‘Maybe we like a dictator,’ but he claims he is a ‘smart person’ with common sense. These remarks came after his team received backlash for letting troops pick up garbage near the White House. Since he did not get the praise he thought he would get by his recent actions, he is frustrated that he isn’t receiving the recognition he believes he deserves for his crime reduction efforts.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Trump has threatened to deploy federal troops to cities like Baltimore and Chicago, following the National Guard deployment in Los Angeles earlier this year to handle protests related to immigration enforcement actions taken without the consent of state officials.

These threats sparked confrontations with governors Gavin Newsom (California), Wes Moore (Maryland), and J.B. Pritzker (Illinois), all of whom have publicly condemned Trump’s ideologies. Despite these denials of being a dictator, Trump’s following statements sounded more authoritarian. He declared, “I have the right to do anything I want to do. I’m the president of the United States,” especially regarding the dangerous conditions in Chicago.

Back in December 2023, when asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he would ever abuse power for retribution, Trump said, “Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” raising further concerns about his approach to his role in the nation.

Furthermore, critics on social media are complaining about his boasting about his intelligence and common sense, arguing that truly smart or honest people don’t need to claim these qualities openly. One commenter remarked, “If you’re okay with this, then you absolutely do not believe in the Constitution.”

Another bluntly called for his removal, while some questioned whether the speech in which he talked about his common-sense smartness was real or artificially generated. Previously, the republican candidate has been labelled as a narcissist whose whole PR ideology revolves around showing him as the number one ruler in the world.

D.C. is at its lowest crime level in 30 years, & it’s not even in the Top 20 most dangerous US cities in 2025. This was never about public safety. It’s about Trump exercising power for no reason, simply because he can. HE WANTS TO BE A DICTATOR, FOLKS. — Nameless and Faceless in Indy (@PaulRevere25) August 11, 2025

He loves to be at the centre of the spotlight at a given point, and he’s not shy to admit it. For instance, Trump said that he deployed the troops on August 11 as he feels that Washington, DC, has become one of the most violent places with the highest homicide rates in the world; meanwhile, reports reveal the opposite.

Typical Narcissit they hate criticism and will use any means posible to get stopped. This man Trump is a very dangerous person. https://t.co/rtb1XJqlN1 — Christopher gray (@cgray7836) April 14, 2025

PolitiFact noted that the crime statistics he referenced by Donald Trump were from 2023 and that DC’s homicide rate has significantly decreased since then. Amidst arrests made due to the chaos and immense scrutiny, America’s political scenario is as unpredictable as the British weather. Be ready for more drama ahead!