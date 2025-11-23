Trump Says He’d “Love to See” Marjorie Taylor Greene Return to Politics

President Donald Trump seems to be keen on seeing his former Ally, Majorie Taylor Greene, re-entering politics, especially concerning the fact that the congresswoman is reportedly contemplating a presidential bid in 2028. Trump said to Sky’s affiliate NBC News that “it will not be simple for her” to restart her political career. He, however, continued, “I would be delighted to witness that.” He further stated that “she’s got to take a little rest.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation announcement

Marjorie Taylor Greene, or popularly known as MTG, was once a supporter of MAGA; however has become a staunch opponent that too, on a sudden note, and has eventually declared on Saturday her intention to resign from Congress. The Georgia representative shared a video online and reflected on her desire for her congressional district to avoid enduring a “hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for.”

Her resignation came following the sudden rift with President Trump, which happened recently, especially when she blasted him for not putting adequate effort into releasing the files of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his foreign policy and health care decisions.

Trump even called Greene a traitor as well as a “lunatic,” stating that he would even support a challenger against her in her re-election campaign, which would take place next year. And amidst that situation, she stated that she would leave the House of Elections on January 5, 2026.

Is MTG planning a presidential run in 2028?

And chances of her returning to politics are a great possibilit,y as according to some sources, Greene has said to her associates that she will compete for a presidential run in 2028. “My only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First,” MTG stated in her statement on X.

She further highlighted that her professional journey is comprised of “years of nonstop, never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander, and lies about me, that most people could never withstand.”

Reports also say that earlier a senior official from the White House reflected that the President “discouraged” the Congresswoman from pursuing a run for governor or even a senator in Georgia, concerning her polling numbers. And this was the incident that triggered her to alter her relationship with Trump and the transition from being an ally to becoming a critic happened. On November 14, the President retracted his endorsement of MTG, reflecting that he was “fed up with her and her antics” in a statement shared on his platform – Truth Social