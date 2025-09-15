Trump Says George Soros Should ‘Be Put in Jail’ in Fiery NBC Interview

President Donald Trump escalated his long-running feud with George Soros over the weekend, saying in an NBC News interview that the billionaire Democratic donor is “a bad guy” who “should be put in jail.” The remarks came just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a killing that Trump cited while calling for “national healing” even as he blamed what he described as a “radical left” that “doesn’t play fair.”

Pressed specifically about Soros, Trump repeated that the 95-year-old philanthropist belongs behind bars, doubling down on rhetoric he’s sharpened in recent weeks.

The NBC interview followed an August blast on Trump’s Truth Social in which he threatened to pursue racketeering charges against Soros and his son, Alex. In that post, Trump alleged, without evidence, that the Soros family bankrolls “violent protests,” and said they should be charged under the federal RICO statute, a law typically used to target organized crime.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations pushed back, flatly denying any support for violence. In public statements, the group said allegations that they fund “violent protests” are false and condemned the threats against their founder and chair. The foundation reiterated that its mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles, and stressed its commitment to free speech and peaceful protest.

George Soros on Donald Trump: “President Trump is a con man and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him. When his fantasy of becoming president came true, his narcissism developed a pathological dimension.”pic.twitter.com/gXLnb8znkS — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) September 13, 2025

Trump’s broadside also landed amid the still-unfolding investigation into Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University. State officials say the 22-year-old suspect is in custody and not cooperating as authorities prepare formal charges. The shooting has intensified the political temperature nationwide and fueled fierce debate over rhetoric, responsibility, and the limits of acceptable speech.

Legally, Trump’s vow to “look into” Soros, now reinforced by his on-air call for jail, raises thorny questions. Prosecutors would need evidence of criminal conduct that fits RICO’s requirements, not just ideological disagreements or philanthropic support for causes the White House dislikes. Civil-liberties advocates warn that trying to stretch RICO to cover a donor’s legal political giving or protest-related grants would collide with First Amendment protections.

President Trump has announced that George Soros and his entire network will be investigated under RICO charges. He claims Soros is behind the funding, training, and radicalization of young people, fueling terror and extremism. pic.twitter.com/97qxH0skza — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 12, 2025

Politically, the Soros fight is red-meat messaging for Trump’s base and a reliable foil for fundraising emails on the right. Soros has long been cast as a villain in conservative media, and Trump’s NBC soundbite ensures the feud remains front-and-center as his administration signals an aggressive posture toward perceived adversaries. Expect Republicans to echo the demand for investigations, while Democrats and civil-society groups portray the push as an abuse of presidential power aimed at chilling dissent.

For now, Trump has what he wanted: another viral clip that frames him as a tough sheriff promising accountability, and a fresh round of headlines featuring his favorite antagonist.

Whether any of it translates into an actual case is a separate question, one that will depend on evidence, not applause lines. In the meantime, the political temperature continues to spike in the shadow of a high-profile killing and an already combustible national mood.