Trump Rushed Into Briefing as Gunman Opens Fire at US Army Base, Terrifying Footage Shows Troops Fleeing

A gunman opened fire this morning at Fort Stewart Army base in southeast Georgia, injuring at least five soldiers before being taken into custody. The base was placed under immediate lockdown following the incident.

The shooting occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the base, which includes the Wright and Evans Army Airfield, at approximately 10:56 a.m. ET. Emergency protocols were activated, and local schools both on and off base were placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was arrested by about 11:35 a.m. ET, according to Mail Online. The identity has not been released, and officials have not confirmed whether the shooter is a service member. The affected area remains under partial lockdown, although the main cantonment was reopened around 12:10 p.m. ET.

All wounded soldiers received immediate medical attention on-site and were transported to Winn Army Community Hospital. Two were further taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in nearby Savannah, a Level 1 trauma center. Officials confirmed there were no fatalities in the attack. Base officials have stated that there is no active threat to the community as the situation is contained and under investigation.

Fort Stewart, located roughly 40 miles southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and serves as home to more than 15,000 active-duty soldiers in the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, along with their families and support staff.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, and the White House said it is monitoring the situation closely. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is in close contact with responding authorities and urged Georgians to keep the service members, their families, and first responders in their prayers.

Other elected officials expressed sympathy and support for the victims. U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock both offered messages of solidarity and urged the public to keep those affected in their thoughts. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed her department is monitoring the incident and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

The FBI’s Savannah field office is coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division in the probe. No motive has been disclosed, and the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, known as the “Spartan Brigade,” is a modern armored combat unit consisting of roughly 4,200 soldiers and hundreds of armored vehicles. It was established in 2016 and has been described by the Army as its most modern land fighting force.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Base officials emphasized that there is no ongoing danger to the Fort Stewart community or the surrounding area.