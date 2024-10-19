Trump Roasts Chuck Schumer, Jokes He Could Become First Woman President if Kamala Harris Loses

Former president Donald Trump did not miss the chance to mock the Democrats who were present at the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown. During his speech, he roasted a very 'glum' looking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who was seated beside him. "Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum," he said as the audience laughed. As Trump patted his back, Schumer shook his head, “Doesn’t he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president,” the GOP nominee added.

Trump to Schumer: "Considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses you have a chance to become the first woman president." pic.twitter.com/dvhjlJexwf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

According to Mediaite, Trump went on to praise Schumer, “I actually said, ‘Do you mind if I do that?" he said, "No, you gotta do what you gotta do.’ He’s a pro, he’s a professional. Nah, he’s a good man, actually. I hate to say it. Don’t ever use it against me, please.” Trump stated, “But I’ve known him a long time.” He added further, “The press is reporting the Democrats are starting to panic. They’re panicking. They are panicking because you know the votes that are coming in are coming in very, very strong a certain way. I won’t tell you what way that is."

Donald Trump and Senator Chuck Schumer at AI Smith Dinner NY (Image Source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

As per the New York Post, before his iconic speech, Trump was seen bending in and speaking with Schumer inaudibly for several seconds. By forcing President Joe Biden to halt his reelection campaign in July, Schumer made way for Vice President Kamala Harris to rise to the top of the 2024 Democratic ticket. Trump has previously endorsed Schumer by donating thousands of dollars to his congressional races in the 1980s and 1990s, however, since taking the Republican Party's mantle, he turned against the New York senator.

We should blame Donald Trump for the rise of Chuck Schumer 👀



He sent Chuck Schumer his very first Donor Check…🤣😂😂



“I know him very well… we kinda get along. It’s kinda complicated..” pic.twitter.com/D2zxA7XpG9 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 18, 2024

Hours before the grand dinner gala, Trump was critical of Schumer and other prominent Democrats and stated that they were "threats" to the nation because of how they were managing the growing immigration issue.

Donald Trump is expected to speak in the 9:00 hour at the Al Smith dinner here in New York. He is seated close to Chuck Schumer, with Letitia James over his right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/dkpluqVpWU — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 18, 2024

Deadline reported that the annual occasion is set up in support of the Alfred E. Smith Foundation, which was established in 1928 in honor of Al Smith, the first Catholic presidential candidate on a major party ticket. Cardinal Timothy Dolan chaired the event, which attracted a large number of Catholic media and political personalities. Speaking about Harris' absence from the event, Trump said, “My opponent feels like she does not have to be here, which is deeply disrespectful for the event and in particular for our great Catholic community. Very disrespectful.”

Donald Trump signing a MAGA hat at the Al Smith dinner, right next to Chuck Schumer 😂 pic.twitter.com/ksj6tN2r1D — X Ratios (@Xratios) October 18, 2024

Trump also joked about his campaign’s border agenda, “Mayor [Eric] Adams told me earlier that I needed to make this one very quick, especially. The city has reserved this room for a large group of illegal aliens coming in from Texas.” He concluded by taking potshots at his failed assassination attempts, “I guess I don’t see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me for a hell of a long time.”