Trump Reportedly Appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy Board, Critics Question Her Qualifications

President Donald Trump has reportedly appointed Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk as a Board Member of the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. However, Kirk’s lack of a U.S. Military or Air Force background has sparked backlash among the public.

NBC’s affiliate KOAA first reported her appointment. There has been no formal announcement from Trump or Kirk yet. However, the publication records her name in the board members’ list.

The position was previously set to be held by her late husband, Charlie Kirk. The Air Force Academy Board of Visitors reviews and suggests changes to the Secretary of War. In this case, that role is held by Pete Hegseth.

NEW MISSION: President Trump appoints Erika Kirk to serve on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors — taking the position her late husband, Charlie, was slated to hold before he was assassinated in September. Now Erika joins the panel that oversees morale, discipline,… pic.twitter.com/4m4o3j1Xia — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2026

Part of Kirk’s duties would include participating in budget reviews, monitoring morale, and helping track the quality of education offered at the academy. Reportedly, she is among the 16 board members and is joined by other Republicans.

Senator Markwayne Mullin, Senator Tommy Tuberville, and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer are also on the board. Mullin is Trump’s new pick for the Secretary of Homeland Security.

According to a statement cited by The Hill, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales recalled the impact Charlie had. Wales highlighted Charlie’s love for the country and pointed out how he inspired the next generation to serve their country.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, taking the position her late husband Charlie was set to hold before he was assassinated. She will serve on the panel overseeing morale, discipline, curriculum and fiscal affairs at… pic.twitter.com/eJW7ffeyOF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 10, 2026

About Kirk specifically, Wales confirmed, “Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world…” Details about her exact date of appointment remain unknown.

News about her appointment spread quickly online. Many users reshared it widely. Many have expressed concern over her lack of qualifications. The reason is that Kirk reportedly has no experience serving in the military or Air Force, unlike her late husband.

A user pointed out, “Imagine all of the well-qualified people who have worked their entire life to earn this position… And it’s handed to Erika Kirk.” A second user also asked, “Wow, did he ever think of hiring someone actually qualified for a position?”

A third user mentioned, “If Erika can land a position like this with absolutely no educational background in the field, then I guess qualifications are just a cute little thing these days.” A fourth one sarcastically said, “I’m sure this will boost morale so much.”

While some critics expressed their doubts, others were happy about her appointment and defended her against them. And even congratulated her about it. A first user said, “Stepping into her late husband’s role takes real strength. Wishing Erika Kirk real courage and wisdom in the position.”

Similarly, another user mentioned, “Stepping into a role that her late husband was meant to hold is both meaningful and inspiring.”

A beautiful tribute to Charlie Kirk’s legacy. President Trump knows how to honor our patriots. Erika will do an incredible job overseeing morale and discipline at the Academy. We need more leaders who actually love this country in our military institutions! 🇺🇸✝️ — Rob Allen, Jr. (@rallen) March 10, 2026

A third user emphasized the challenges she must have gone through since losing her husband. And said, “She never let her detractors take her down. Trump is honoring her now and honoring Charlie’s legacy.”

A fourth one mentioned, “Whether people like it or not, this is a big moment for her.” Social media showed mixed reactions to her appointment to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.