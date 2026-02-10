Trump Rejection Peaks as Disapproval Hits New Record High

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating reached a new high in the Silver Bulletin polling average this week. This increase came from more Americans saying they strongly disapprove of his job performance, according to an analysis mentioned by Newsweek.

As of Monday, Feb. 9, the Silver Bulletin average put Trump’s net approval at minus 13.7 points. For the first time in the tracker, over 46% of respondents expressed strong disapproval. Newsweek reported this, citing Silver Bulletin senior elections analyst Eli McKown-Dawson. The analysis noted that Trump’s net approval improved slightly compared to the previous week, moving from minus 14.6 to minus 13.7 after several new surveys showed better results.

McKown-Dawson linked this short-term improvement to a few polls. For instance, a TIPP survey showed Trump at minus 11 net approval, a Harvard/HarrisX poll indicated minus 6, and an InsiderAdvantage survey placed him at plus 1, according to Newsweek.

Other polling averages also show Trump in a negative position. CNN’s polling average, updated through Feb. 5, indicated that Trump has a 39% approval rating and 59% disapproval, resulting in a net minus 20.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said last week, “The Trump administration remains focused on cooling inflation, boosting economic growth, securing our border, and deporting criminal illegal aliens.”

Recent national polling has also found that many Americans are unhappy with everyday costs and priorities. An Associated Press report on various surveys noted that people do not think Trump is paying enough attention to affordability. They want him to concentrate more on costs at home, despite immigration and foreign policy receiving much media attention. The AP report, based on an AP-NORC poll and other surveys, stated that frustration has grown as voters feel they are not benefiting from Trump’s economic policies.

Trump’s net approval rating is -15%.

Have a nice weekend. pic.twitter.com/O6nSnrgxBB — Dimitris Soudas 🇨🇦⚜️🇬🇷☦️ 13.12.1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) February 6, 2026

A Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 20–26 among 8,512 U.S. adults indicated that views of Trump are “more negative than positive.” It also stated that Americans’ opinions “have continued to slip” one year into his second term.

According to the Silver Bulletin analysis, the intensity of opposition played a key role in this latest milestone. Although net approval improved slightly over the past week, the percentage of those who strongly disapprove reached a new high.

These figures come as the 2026 midterms approach, with Republicans defending tight margins in Congress. Polling analysts often monitor overall approval as well as measures of intensity like “strongly approve” and “strongly disapprove,” which can indicate how motivated voters are, especially in midterm elections.

Silver Bulletin’s daily average considers factors such as pollster ratings, sample size, and recency. It also makes adjustments for consistent house effects between firms, according to the methodology notes on its approval ratings dashboard.

This record disapproval shows the ongoing challenge for the White House in shifting public opinion, even though the overall approval rate has not been falling as quickly in recent days. Trump has made some changes to his controversial immigration policy, with Border Czar Tom Homan taking a more focused approach; however, the economic challenges seem to be hurting his polling the most.