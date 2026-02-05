Trump Refuses To Endorse Vance as Successor When Put on the Spot

President Donald Trump would not say if he would support Vice President JD Vance as his successor during an NBC News interview. He avoided questions about the 2028 Republican primary and praised Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio without naming a favorite.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, taped on Wednesday, February 4, in the Oval Office and shared in excerpts the following day, Llamas asked Trump if he would endorse a candidate in the 2028 presidential primary. Trump said he was “inclined” to endorse someone eventually but had not yet decided whom he would back.

Llamas reminded Trump that he had previously said Vance and Rubio would make a “tough ticket to beat” and asked who should lead that ticket. Trump did not answer directly. “Well, I don’t want to get into this. We have three years to go. I don’t want to—I have two people who are doing a great job,” Trump said, according to The Daily Beast’s account. “I don’t want to argue, or I don’t want to use the word fight. It wouldn’t be a fight. But look, JD is fantastic, and Marco is fantastic.”

Trump called the question about Vance and Rubio the “most interesting” of the interview but continued to avoid choosing between them. “I would say one is slightly more diplomatic than the other,” Trump said. “I think they’re both very intelligent,” he added, noting that both are comfortable with long-form media appearances, including on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In remarks highlighted by the White House after the interview, Trump praised both officials’ work and used the opportunity to promote administration policies, such as immigration enforcement and voter identification. The White House post did not announce any endorsement plans or name a preferred successor.

This exchange occurred as potential candidates start to consider their options for 2028, despite the 2026 midterm elections being just nine months away. The Daily Beast noted that Trump began his 2024 campaign on November 15, 2022, just one week after the midterm elections. This timing is often mentioned by those tracking the modern primary calendar.

Vance, 41, was chosen as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election and has been a prominent supporter of the administration’s agenda. Rubio, 54, has served as Secretary of State and remains a key figure in national Republican politics.

Llamas also asked Trump about the end of his current term, which will finish at noon on January 20, 2029, according to the Constitution. During this exchange, described by the Daily Beast, Llamas asked whether Trump saw any way he could still be president on January 21, 2029. Trump replied, “I don’t know, it would be interesting,” implying he did not want to give the answer Llamas might expect.

The White House highlighted other parts of the interview where Trump discussed immigration enforcement, crime, and his health, while reiterating claims about the administration’s performance.

The Llamas interview is part of NBC News programming related to Super Bowl coverage, with segments airing on NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas and streaming on NBC News NOW, as NBC previously announced.

Trump has a history of using public comments about future endorsements to shape party dynamics, especially in Senate and House primaries. His reluctance to favor Vance over Rubio, even when asked, leaves unclear how he might influence a succession fight in a party where loyalty to Trump remains a significant political asset.