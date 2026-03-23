Trump Refuels ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Criticism With Post About America’s ‘Greatest Enemy’ After Iran

Donald Trump’s message on Truth Social is attracting sharp criticism amid tensions over the Iran war. MS Now showed Trump’s post in a recent video and spoke with Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, one of the organizers of No Kings Day, which has become a powerful movement against Trump.

When asked how Levin thinks Trump interprets these protests against him, he said, “Look, he interprets it like any would-be authoritarian interprets it, which is with fear and disdain. We know that because of how they have engaged and passed no king’s protest.”

Levin added, “If there’s one thing that an authoritarian does not like, does not want, it is masses, masses of their people coming together all across ideological lines in blue states and red states and purple states, all across geographic lines, in rural areas, suburban areas, urban areas, and saying insistently and non-violently we don’t want you to continue abusing your power and accountability is coming.”

BREAKING: Trump officially declares Democrats the “greatest enemy” following the “death of Iran.” The media is now openly accusing him of acting like a dictator, deploying masked armed agents, and weaponizing the government. The resistance is mobilizing. pic.twitter.com/ZDmlMoIHNK — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

Trump’s Truth Social post read, “@realDonaldTrump Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” as revealed by MS Now.

According to them, with a post like this, the president gave more ammunition to anyone who has ever called him a “wannabe dictator.” In this segment, they also talked about the deployment of ICE agents to airports.

According to Newsweek, Trump is preparing to deploy ICE to airports to handle disruptions during a partial government shutdown. The New York Times reported that these agents would be present at 14 airports, helping TSA agents.

In a post, Trump stated, ICE agents would “do security like no one has ever seen before.”

The panel at MS Now also discussed the backlash Trump is facing from his critics for the strikes on Iran.

Recently, Trump said he would “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants, as reported by The Guardian.

🚨 “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST…” – President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/htLz1A0Mf7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 22, 2026

He gave a 48-hour deadline to Iran, writing on Truth Social, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” as reported by the BBC.

Iran’s Defense Council, in response to these threats, issued a statement on Monday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, “Any attempt to attack Iran’s coasts or islands will cause all access routes in the Gulf … to be mined with various types of sea mines, including floating ​mines that can be released from the coast.”