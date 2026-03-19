Trump Reacts to ‘Snail Issue’ Blocking Ireland Golf Course Expansion

President Donald Trump was shell-shocked when he learned about a snail issue obstructing plans to expand his Doonbeg golf course in Ireland. While he was unaware of the issue, his reaction drew laughter from those present.

During a bilateral meeting at the White House, the president welcomed Micheál Martin, Ireland’s prime minister, as part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The two discussed a variety of topics, but a highlight of the meeting was the upcoming Amgen Irish Open 2026.

This year, Donald Trump will host the tournament at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Ireland, which he described as one of the best golf courses in the world, noting that Rory McIlroy has visited the facility.

Q: On Doonbeg, you’re building an extension to it but there’s been an objection put in due to ‘small snails.’ Are you disappointed? TRUMP: I have not heard that pic.twitter.com/9sYatnN4su — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

However, a reporter asked about an objection to the extension tied to the protection of Vertigo angustior, an endangered species of tiny 2 mm snail, prompting laughter in the room. One reporter responded, “What kind of question is that?”

Trump appeared unimpressed, looking away and shrugging as he replied, “I have not heard that, no.” He added that the golf course has been built and operated successfully. He downplayed the issue, saying, “That doesn’t sound like the biggest problem” he has faced.

According to Golfweek, the council approved plans to build a ballroom that can accommodate up to 320 guests. Environmentalists objected, saying additional precautions must be taken to protect the species. The Clare County Council planners have granted planning permission, subject to 14 conditions for Trump’s golf club to follow.

Eric says it would be the nicest ballroom in the country.https://t.co/GZlZK48C3c pic.twitter.com/JVUOk6B7qH — chaos and calm ❌👑 (@Luvwaterfalls) March 18, 2026

This includes submitting a plan to help conserve and monitor the endangered mollusks before construction begins. Irish environmentalists argued that new permissions should not be granted until a court order tied to the original 1999 plans is met, focusing on maintaining or improving the snail’s status.

In a separate report from The Irish Star, TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd. submitted an application to Clare County Council for the project. They claimed that the improvement works “will have no impact on Vertigo Angustior, and no mitigation or further action is required.”

In September 2025, a survey was conducted to assess the conservation status of the snail at Doonbeg as part of the planning application. The findings showed the species remains endangered, with conservation status still considered unfavorable.

The president’s dismissal of the issue may draw criticism from environmentalists, who have been working to preserve the species at the site of Trump’s Doonbeg golf club.