Trump Rally Shooting: Police Snipers Were Inside the Building That Had Trump's Shooter on its Roof

Fresh reports have surfaced about the Trump shooting case sending across waves of shock. A police sniper team was reportedly present in the building that had Trump rally shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks on its roof preparing to aim at former President Donald Trump per The US Sun. The 20-year-old would-be assassin had climbed to the building roof with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle owned legally by his father.

According to reports by The New York Post, law enforcement sources informed that a local police team was actively present at the AGR International Inc. factory. The building was used as a watch post for the stage that was 130 yards away by the sniper team. Shockingly enough, Crooks fired eight shots at Trump during the Butler rally. One bullet touched the business mogul's right ear leaving him injured as he ducked down to avoid the shower of bullets.

According to The US Sun, an officer confronted Crooks after climbing up to the roof. However, he was turned away after the young gunman pointed the rifle at him. What came across as a dose of shock for several was the admittance that Crooks was spotted on the roof for 26 minutes before the attempted assassination took place. A receipt of a ladder was obtained from the slain gunman which is under investigation to determine if he used it to climb the terrace of the building. An officer had also spotted the guy from a distance with a range finder.

To dispel the confusion it was taken further to confirm with the officer if the guy was carrying binoculars to witness the speech by Trump in the Pennsylvania rally. On the other hand, upon searching Crook's family home, several guns were found by officials as reported by NBC News. Crook's father had reported to the police about his son and the rifle's absence after he heard the news of Trump getting injured.

Meanwhile, Crooks' former high school counselor expressed surprise after coming across the news. Jim Knapp who knew Crooks for all the four years he was there said, "Thomas was a quiet young man, an intelligent young man, but he did keep to himself. He had a handful of friends." Recalling his comfort with staying aloof, Knapp shared, "In the cafeteria, I’d sit down with him and I’d say, ‘Thomas, would you like me to get some kids over here?’ And he’d say, ‘Nope, Mr. Knapp, I want to be by myself.’ Which is fine," according to NBC News.

After coming across the news with Crooks' name flashing on television he said, "Thomas was a very good student. He wasn’t in trouble. So I didn’t get those calls. When I got the first text on Sunday … I was flabbergasted. I go back and I think about it, and I say evil is in the world, and that’s what I believe happened with Thomas. He snapped. I believe that the devil and the evil really invaded his brain and that made him do what he did."