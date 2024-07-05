Trump's campaign has again surpassed Biden's campaign in the fundraising race. Former President Donald Trump raised $331 million in the second quarter toppling President Joe Biden's $264 million. According to Reuters, Biden's campaign announced that they raised $127 million in June and $240 million in cash on hand. It also added that it saw a surge in small amount donors on June 27, significantly known for the first presidential debate.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign raised $111.8 million in June and has $284.9 million in cash on hand. As speculations around the financers questioning Biden's winning probability were doing the rounds after the presidential debate which is being deemed as a catastrophic event in the history of US politics, the amount raised hints at the confidence Democrats have earned lately. Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez stated, "Our Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon."

On the other hand, Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles issued a joint statement that said, "This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden's debate collapse." Adding further, the duo told Bloomberg, "Winning this quarter brought us a cash-on-hand advantage. [While] Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them." As per Daily Mail, Trump outran Biden in April and May but fell short in June when Biden's campaign raised $127million to his $112million.

Biden's campaign also shared that about 95 percent of the donations in the second quarter were under $200. The development is being touted as an increase in "grassroots" supporters for Biden against Trump. However, several Democrat supporters urged the party members to look out for another nominee for the upcoming elections. On the other side, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "In a few weeks, a unified and enthusiastic Republican Party will formally nominate President Trump and by that time, he will select America's next Vice President from an impressive field of elected officials and business leaders, any of whom will represent a major upgrade to the current VP," confirming Republican members fully supporting Trump per Daily Mail.

"Team Trump will continue to build off the momentum earned by President Trump to grow our movement, raise the money we need to win and head into the fall poised for a historic victory," she added. Trump had asserted in the past that his running mate would not be from the list of those who were running against him in the GOP primary.