Trump Quickly Ends Cop's Speech as Anxious Rallygoers Cry Out “We Love You Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Last week at a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, former president Donald Trump asked the leader of a police union to cease his endorsement speech. This took place when rallygoers became agitated during the president of the Arizona Police Association, Justin Harris' address, and began shouting for Trump to take the podium again.

As reported by Mediate, Harris went through a lengthy windup that lasted around eleven minutes. It got to the point where the audience started making noise, and Trump said to Harris, "Gotta go!" Harris remained on stage for two further minutes after promising to wrap up his remarks. The crowd sang, "We love you Trump! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!"

Yikes, looks like the President of the Arizona Police Association is using up more time than Trump wanted to give him pic.twitter.com/cAioTYT5nH — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2024

Harris not giving in, requested, "Let me finish up here, please." He went on to say that this country can't take another four years of a president who doesn't know what he's doing and is more concerned with "the color of our curtains than the safety and prosperity of our great country." In his closing remarks, he said, "On track and making America great again. Vote Donald J. Trump for president. And this is why the Arizona Police Association and our 12,000 members, family and friends, are proud to extend our endorsement to Donald J. Trump for president of the United States of America. Thank you. God bless."

Trump can't stand anyone getting more attention than he gets.



His head begins to spin right around, his eyes bulge out, and demonic monkeys start flying out of his butt. — The World View (@thenewsscreener) August 24, 2024

Netizens, however, were less than pleased with Trump's conduct towards the leader of the police union. Calling him out on X, a critic penned, "Trump can't stand anyone getting more attention than he gets. His head begins to spin right around, his eyes bulge out, and demonic monkeys start flying out of his butt." Another mocked, "Trump: Okay, blue lives matter, yadda yadda, scoot along now!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emily Elconin

In a similar vein, one remarked, "Trump is always about Trump and Trump only. He allows his minions just so much air, that his jealousy guards; any variance from the goodwill of King Donald." Following suit, another slammed, "Lmao, what a train wreck. It doesn't matter though; Trump could have pushed him off the stage, and they would be like THAT'S THE KIND OF LEADER WE NEED! HE DON'T TAKE SHIT FROM NO ONE! Meanwhile, he just chased a guy off the stage who was pushing his BS lies and agenda because he wanted to hear himself talk again."

The Arizona Police Association wasn't the only major endorsement at the event in Arizona. Hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supported the GOP candidate and terminated his independent candidacy for president, Trump embraced him at the campaign event. As reported by The Hill, the former president said, "Tonight I’m very pleased to welcome a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values that we all share, and we’ve shared them for a long time. I think he’s going to have a huge influence on this campaign." After spending years critiquing one another, Trump and Kennedy have entered a new era of collaboration.