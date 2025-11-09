Trump Promises $2,000 Payout in Bizarre Tariff Rant: ‘People Against Tariffs Are Fools!’

Donald Trump took it to his Truth Social on Sunday to rant about tariffs, and stated that anyone who opposed them are “fools”. The President readdressed his idea of givinga dividend of a minimum of $2,000 per person, “not including high-income people”. He reflected on the alleged positive effects on his efforts of sweeping tariffs, where Trump stated that “401k’s are highest ever” and the country is “taking in trillions of dollars” from tariffs, highlighting that it would help the U.S to pay its debts.
He wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! He reflected that US is the richest as well as the most respected country in the world at present and consists almost no inflation, and holds a record stock market price. 401 (k)’s are Highest EVER. “We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.”
BREAKING: President Trump says everyone (except rich people) will receive “at least” $2,000 thanks to tariffs pic.twitter.com/kYdvRfhT7k
— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) November 9, 2025
He further talked about this in a separate irate post, saying, “So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY.”
He continued saying, “That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???President DJT.”
Trump says that a tariff stimulus check of $2,000 will be paid to “everyone,” except rich people. pic.twitter.com/Wt6FLHCUFx
— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 9, 2025
Donald Trump on discussing giving Americans $ 2,000 stimulus checks is not a new thing among people. He talked about this idea previously too in an interview with One America in October. “We’re going to do something, we’re looking at something. No. 1, we’re paying down debt. Because people have allowed the debt to go crazy, we might also consider making a distribution to the people, much like a dividend to the American people. “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it’d be great,” he remarked.
He further mentined the idea earlier in the year, when Elon Musk was in charge Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The duo were considering $5,000 stimulus checks from savings, and that fund would come by cutting federal costs, however this never ended up happening. Reports from the taxfoundation.org say have led to an average tax increase per U.S. household of $1,200 in 2025 and $1,600 in 2026.