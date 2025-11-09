Trump Promises $2,000 Payout in Bizarre Tariff Rant: ‘People Against Tariffs Are Fools!’

Donald Trump took it to his Truth Social on Sunday to rant about tariffs, and stated that anyone who opposed them are “fools”. The President readdressed his idea of givinga dividend of a minimum of $2,000 per person, “not including high-income people”. He reflected on the alleged positive effects on his efforts of sweeping tariffs, where Trump stated that “401k’s are highest ever” and the country is “taking in trillions of dollars” from tariffs, highlighting that it would help the U.S to pay its debts.

He wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! He reflected that US is the richest as well as the most respected country in the world at present and consists almost no inflation, and holds a record stock market price. 401 (k)’s are Highest EVER. “We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

