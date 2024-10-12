A 1989 'Lost Interview' Shows Trump Revealing What Happens to His Money When He Dies

In an old "Lost" interview from 1989, when Donald Trump was 42, he talked about his views on wealth, legacy, and what he wanted to do with his money after he died. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the legendary Watergate journalists did the interview. It looks at how Trump was thinking before starting his political career. The transcript from this "lost" interview will be in Woodward's new book, War, which is coming out on October 15. Newsweek got an early copy of the book.

When asked about his plans for his wealth after death, Trump replied, "I'm young. In theory, statistically, I have a long time left." He added, "I've seen people give so much away that they don't have anything when bad times come." Trump had just set up the Donald J. Trump Foundation when the interview happened. It was a tax-exempt organization based in New York. He explained his intentions for the foundation: "When I kick the bucket—as the expression goes—I want to leave a tremendous amount of money to that foundation. Some to my family and some to the foundation. You have an obligation to your family."

Trump’s family has gotten way bigger since 1989. Back then, he had three kids with his wife at the time, Ivana Trump: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Later on, he had Tiffany Trump with his second wife, Marla Maples, and then Barron Trump with his wife, Melania Trump. The interview shows how, in the beginning, Trump was really focused on his business and having a celebrity status. "I'm really looking to make the greatest hotel," he told Woodward and Bernstein. "That's why I'm doing suites on top. I'm building great suites," as per Washington Post.

When asked about his future plans, Trump was characteristically vague: "You ask me where I'm going, and I don't think I could tell you at all. If everything stayed the way it is right now, I could probably tell you pretty well where I'm going to be." He emphasized that "the world changes," which he saw as the only certainty. The former president also spoke about his adaptability, saying, "If I'm with fellas — meaning contractors and this and that — I react one way. If I know I have the two pros of all time sitting there with me, with tape recorders on, you naturally act differently."

Trump's preoccupation with appearing tough and strong was evident even then. He complained about wearing makeup for television appearances, stating, "In the construction business, you don't wear makeup. You got problems if you wear makeup." The interview offers insight into Trump's decision-making process. He emphasized the importance of instinct, saying, "Instinctively, I know exactly. I cannot tell you what it is, you understand. Because instinct is far more important than any other ingredient if you have the right instincts."