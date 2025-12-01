Trump Praises Syria’s Sharaa, Pushes Israel for Peace as Border Tensions Boil

President Donald Trump on Monday praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s leadership and urged Israel to maintain friendly relations with its neighbor.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.” He added that the United States was “very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria.”

Trump made these comments days after an Israeli airstrike in Syria that killed 13 people, including two children, and months after earlier strikes in Damascus. Sharaa, who became Syria’s leader last year after the fall of Bashar Assad, held a meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday.

According to The Washington Post (via Times of Israel), he said the U.S. president supports his demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory as a precondition for a full security agreement between the two countries. Sharaa told the Washington Post, “We found that Mr. Trump supports our perspective as well, and he will push as quickly as possible in order to reach a solution for this.”

Historic moment for Donald Trump diplomacy.

If the dialogue between Israel and Ahmed al‑Sharaa holds strong, this could reshape Syria and the region.

Peace and progress must continue. — Jeetendra Rana (@rana_9064) December 1, 2025

Israeli forces entered sections of southwestern Syria last year after Assad’s collapse, describing it as a temporary security measure. Sharaa argued that Israel’s demands, which include a demilitarized zone south of Damascus, are unreasonable. He asked, “If this demilitarized zone was used by some parties as a launching pad for hitting Israel, who is going to be responsible for that?”

Sharaa also said Israel’s military steps reflect “expansionist ambitions,” noting the Golan Heights and comparing it to Israel’s current conditions in southern Syria. For a final agreement, he said that Israel “should withdraw to their pre-December 8 borders.” He also accused Israel of carrying out over 1,000 airstrikes in Syria but said his government hasn’t responded because “we want to rebuild Syria.”

The Times of Israel reported that Sharaa insists his forces have expelled Iranian militias and Hezbollah, saying Israel’s stated security concerns no longer apply. Sharaa also confirmed that direct negotiations between Syria and Israel are underway and claimed multiple international actors support Syria’s position.

Earlier this year, Trump lifted sanctions on Damascus and removed Sharaa from the US list of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.” The two leaders previously met in Saudi Arabia six months ago.

After Monday’s meeting, Trump posted on social media that he and Sharaa “discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate.”

For Sharaa, the meeting was about resetting US-Syria ties. He stated that building the relationship was his “most important objective,” adding that Syria and the United States share economic and security interests. Asked about his past fighting against American forces, he told the Post he was defending his land and said, “I have never caused the death of an innocent person.”

As negotiations continue, both sides acknowledge that a final agreement is still far off, but Trump’s public praise signals a significant shift in US-Syria relations. Is this the start of a new chapter in the complex triangle between Washington, Damascus, and Jerusalem? Only time will tell.