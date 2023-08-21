Donald Trump Plans On To Skip the First GOP Debate for an Interview with Tucker Carlson

Former president Donald J. Trump has decided to skip the first Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News in favor of an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, reports the New York Times.

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the implications of the Republican Party's decision to forego the Milwaukee debate, which Fox News is sponsoring. Trump reportedly questioned his advisers, associates, and even rally attendees about joining the discussion, which eventually influenced his decision to engage in conversation with Carlson, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Trump's unpredictable personality has put watchers on edge. A vague tweet on his recently established social media site, Truth Social, hinted at the prospect of his participation, saying, "Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” The situation became more unpredictable as a result of this comment.

Trump's position on the issue has changed in the weeks building up to this choice. He appeared to be pondering a last-minute surprise visit at first, which gave his supporters a sense of hope. Insiders, however, had been saying for months that he was unlikely to take part in the first two Republican debates, which were both organized by the R.N.C.

Although the specifics of the interview with Carlson are yet unknown, if the present intentions are carried out, it would be a bold counterprogramming effort against the debate night. This action could be seen as a public display of hostility toward the party leadership and the media organization that is sponsoring the event.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the R.N.C., personally went to Trump's exclusive resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to invite him to the debate and express the party's desire for his participation. On the other side, Fox News is embroiled in a public dispute with both Trump and Tucker Carlson, its former host.

"I'm shocked that he would opt out of a debate where he would have to respond to the indictments and instead chose to do a slow-pitch interview where he won't be questioned on any lies or false statements, because the interviewer lies just as often."



According to the outlet, Carlson received a cease-and-desist letter from Fox News after sharing videos on the platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. The Trump campaign's communications with Carlson and the potential for counterprogramming have previously been covered by several news outlets.

The former president, who is currently holding a commanding lead in the polls, has been debating whether to skip one or maybe both of the first two Republican presidential primary debates in both private and public settings. The second debate is scheduled for September and is held in front of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The first event of the 2024 election cycle will take place as the curtain opens on Wednesday's primary debate. This comes after the fourth such charge against the former president, in which he is accused of devising actions that would reverse Georgia's 2020 election results. In light of this legal development, discussions are currently being held between his legal team and the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office to determine the specifics of his surrender, per CNN.

