Trump Pauses Kentucky Rally Speech After Woman Faints — Requests Ave Maria Be Played

Published on: March 12, 2026 at 1:23 PM ET

Trump decides to DJ after a woman falls during his rally

Written By Muskan Jaiswal
Donald Trump DJs after a woman faints at his rally in Kentucky (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ @Gage Skidmore)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump visited northern Kentucky for a rally where he addressed all of his supporters and addressed various ongoing issues in the U.S. However, the event took a different turn altogether when a woman collapsed during the rally.

As reported by The Daily Beast, first responders took care of the woman to make her feel better. In the meantime, the president decided to have some fun as he asked someone to play one of his favourite songs, Ave Maria, by Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

As seen in the video, Trump was talking about the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, when the woman, who was standing against the railing, fell. Trump immediately looked behind him and asked, “Is there a doctor in the house?” He then added, “Take your time.”

While he told them to take their time, he found an activity for himself too. Taking a break from talking about the US Economy amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, the president asked to play some music.

The audience was seen fanning the woman to help her gain consciousness. During the same, Trump asked, “Want to play a song?” He continued, saying, “Do you think the people backstage are listening to me? How about Ave Maria? Ave Maria, if they are listening, Ave Maria by Pavarotti.”

The woman was assisted by the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services admin Dr. Mehmet Oz. He was also the one who helped another man, who fainted the same way, last year, during a press conference in the Oval office.

Because of the incident, the White House abruptly cut the live feed for some time. They started it again after the woman gained consciousness. And as soon as the speech resumed, Trump started it with a joke revolving around Gavin Newsom.

“We’re talking about Gavin Newscum. It doesn’t feel like a very good subject right now. It made that young lady not feel so good.”

“He’s unable to read his speech, he can’t read and all of the other things,” the President said. “He said he has a lot of mental problems, and I was attacked by a reporter that said: ‘Well, what’s wrong with that?'” he shared.

“I said, ‘nothing’s wrong with it, but I don’t want the President of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency.’ Right?” Trump said.

In response to Trump’s jokes, Newsom’s office immediately issued a tweet on X, which read, “Grandpa’s talking about himself again. We wish him well — it’s never too late to seek mental treatment.”

