Trump Orders Pride Flag Removed From Stonewall — Sparks Outrage as Sarah Jessica Parker Lashes Out

The Trump administration has ordered the removal of the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City, enforcing newly issued federal guidance that restricts which banners may be displayed on National Park Service property.

The flag was taken down after the Donald Trump administration released guidance in January prohibiting “non-agency” flags from being flown within the National Park system. Under the directive, only official government flags — including the American flag and other congressionally authorized banners — may appear on federal flagpoles. Trump officials emphasized that the policy applies universally and does not single out the Pride flag specifically.

Administration officials have made clear that the move was not targeted at the LGBTQ+ community but rather enforces a broader standard: no unofficial flags, regardless of ideology or affiliation, may be displayed on federal property. By applying the same rule across all National Park sites, the guidance effectively prevents any outside group — including activist organizations or even hate groups — from adding unauthorized banners to national monuments. The Pride flag display in New York, officials noted, had set a precedent that conflicted with uniform federal policy.

The directive applies specifically to the official federal flagpole at the monument, which is overseen by the National Park Service. A spokesperson for the agency stated that the action aligns with federal standards and clarified that the monument “continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs.” Officials stressed that the change affects only the flag display — not the monument’s recognition of LGBTQ+ history or its educational mission.

Stonewall National Monument, designated in 2016, commemorates the 1969 uprising at the nearby Stonewall Inn, widely regarded as a defining moment in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Over time, the Pride flag became a visible symbol at the site and a gathering point for visitors from around the world.

Under the updated Trump administration guidance, however, federal officials reiterated that uniform standards must apply across all National Park locations. Supporters of the decision argue that enforcing consistent rules ensures neutrality at government-managed sites and avoids selective exceptions, even at culturally significant landmarks.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from several public figures. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker publicly addressed the decision in a video message filmed with Christopher Park — the location of the Stonewall National Monument — visible behind her, where three Pride flags could be seen in the background.

“Question, you think if you remove our flag we’re going to not care, or remember, or continue to advocate, or forget, I’m just curious,” Parker asked in the clip. Sarah Jessica Parker added, “Yeah, we want our flag back. But, just cause you take it away doesn’t mean you take away the history, or the community, or everybody that stands shoulder to shoulder.”

Sarah Jessica Parker further criticized the administration’s action, stating, “It’s not only a great disservice and deeply hurtful, obviously, but it’s a cruel swipe, and it’s unfortunate for those who are doing it.”

Television personality Andy Cohen also reacted strongly. In an Instagram story posted hours earlier, Cohen described the Trump decision as “needless, mean f*****y,” sharply condemning the removal.

Several New York officials echoed concerns and indicated they would explore ways to keep the Pride flag visible in surrounding areas not governed by federal flagpole restrictions.

The National Park Service reiterated that while flag displays must adhere strictly to federal law, the monument’s educational programming and historical interpretation will continue unchanged. Near the end of her remarks, Sarah Jessica Parker appeared visibly frustrated, lashing out over what she characterized as a deliberate slight.

The Trump administration, however, maintains that the directive is rooted in neutrality and equal enforcement. By banning all “non-agency” flags, officials argue the rule ensures that federal monuments cannot be used by any outside group — regardless of political or social alignment — to promote unofficial symbols.

Stonewall National Monument remains open to visitors, its historical LGBTQ significance intact. The only visible change, federal officials note, is that the American flag now flies alone on the government-managed pole — in accordance with the January Trump directive applying uniformly across the National Park system.