Trump Once Blamed Shutdowns on ‘Weak Presidents’ – Now It’s His Turn

The shutdown of the US government came into effect on Wednesday concerning an impasse between the federal spending and the lawmakers, and amidst that, a quote has gone viral which states that President Donald Trump earlier reflected on the government shutdowns, stating it lack of leadership skills of the Presidents persisted back then.
However, with the shutdown coming into effect now, Donald Trump is now attacking the Democrats via his Truth Social, alleging the party’s lawmakers of ‘forcing’ the closure. The President posted – “Republicans must use this opportunity of the Democrat forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Seeing Trump raising his voice against his political opponents, the netizens didn’t hold back either on attacking him and referring to the words of the businessman-turned-politician, who, more than a decade ago, accused liberals of making things up. A user wrote – “So sick of you liberals making s**t up that he clearly wasn’t serious about,” with other people also supporting the President, eventually sparking a war of words between the two political camps online.
Questions also arise if Trump really said these or not, but no doubt he did, and it might be just a paraphrased version of what he said, which is now circulating around social media. Under Barack Obama‘s administration, the 16-day US government shutdown of 2013 sparked by a standoff over Obamacare, Donald Trump already trained the process of how he would use his guns on the Democratic President.
In a September 2013 interview with Fox & Friends, Trump had attacked Obama, saying, “If you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. Problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top, and the president’s the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room, and he’s got to lead. And he doesn’t do that, he doesn’t like doing that, that’s not his strength.”
Trump continued saying- “…when they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States, who the president was at that time. They’re not going to be talking about who was the head of the House, the head the Senate, who’s running things in Washington. So I really think the pressure is on the president.”
And it wasn’t over yet as he used similar words in an October 7, 2013 interview with then-Fox News host Greta Van Susteren, saying, “You have to get everybody in a room. You have to be a leader. The president has to lead. He has to get (the Speaker of the House) and everybody else in a room, and they have to make a deal. You have to be nice and be angry and be wild and cajole and do all sorts of things, but you have to get a deal.”