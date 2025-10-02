Trump Once Blamed Shutdowns on ‘Weak Presidents’ – Now It’s His Turn

In a September 2013 interview with Fox & Friends, Trump had attacked Obama, saying, “If you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. Problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top, and the president’s the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room, and he’s got to lead. And he doesn’t do that, he doesn’t like doing that, that’s not his strength.”

Trump continued saying- “…when they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States, who the president was at that time. They’re not going to be talking about who was the head of the House, the head the Senate, who’s running things in Washington. So I really think the pressure is on the president.”