Trump on Talk of Barron Becoming President: ‘He’s Tremendous’

It has been quite some time since Donald Trump has been the US President, and amidst this situation, a topic that often charms the readers is his children becoming his successors. The President recently took Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host, on a White House tour where she asked him about the possibility of his youngest son, Barron Trump, becoming the President someday. The conversation eventually came up from the discussions of the President’s innovations in the White House, including the multi-million dollar ballroom.

Ingraham was feeling the vibe new chandeliers, marble floors, as well as the other changes done to the President’s office, and she eventually asked, “Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have? Because you can’t really teach that.”

TRUMP ON BARRON: “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy… And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny.” “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.”pic.twitter.com/DFtypONPZC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2024