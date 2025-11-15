Trump on Talk of Barron Becoming President: ‘He’s Tremendous’

It has been quite some time since Donald Trump has been the US President, and amidst this situation, a topic that often charms the readers is his children becoming his successors. The President recently took Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host, on a White House tour where she asked him about the possibility of his youngest son, Barron Trump, becoming the President someday. The conversation eventually came up from the discussions of the President’s innovations in the White House, including the multi-million dollar ballroom.
Ingraham was feeling the vibe new chandeliers, marble floors, as well as the other changes done to the President’s office, and she eventually asked, “Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have? Because you can’t really teach that.”
Digging deep into Trump’s family, he has three children with his ex-wife, Ivana Trump: Donald Trump Jr., 47; Ivanka Trump, 44; and Eric Trump, 41. Adding to that, he also shares a daughter, Tiffany Trump, 32, with his ex-wife Marla Maples, and last but not least, he has Barron with his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
He replied to Ingraham, “I think they do. I think Eric is very good, and Don, in a very different way, is good, Ivanka is, you know.” He further said, “Tiffany is very smart. She was a great student, always a great student. They’re all great students, actually they’re all great students. And I think Barron’s gonna be, uh, tremendous at that. He’s very meticulous.”