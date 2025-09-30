Trump On Generals’ Meeting, Vows to ‘Fire Them Right on the Spot’ If He Doesn’t Like Them

President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday with a threat that sounded straight out of a reality show, vowing to fire any top military leaders he doesn’t like “right on the spot.” Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Marine Corps Base Quantico, Trump said he planned to size up generals and admirals during a rare, high-profile meeting and wouldn’t hesitate to get rid of anyone who didn’t meet his standards.

The gathering at Quantico brought together senior military officials from across the globe, a move Trump described as “a good thing,” even as critics questioned the cost and security risks of gathering so many high-ranking figures in one place. “A thing like this has never been done before because they came from all over the world,” Trump said, adding that there was “a little bit of expense” involved. “We don’t like to waste it. We’d rather spend it on bullets and rockets, frankly. But this was the one time we had to do a great spiritizing. It’s going to be great.”

The president made it clear he sees the meeting as more than a routine briefing. He compared it to a kind of instant loyalty test, saying he’ll make personnel decisions on the spot if anyone fails to impress him in this video. “I’m going to be meeting with generals, and with admirals and with leaders,” Trump said. “And if I don’t like somebody, I’m going to fire them right on the spot.”

Trump also couldn’t resist taking swipes at some familiar names from his first term, including former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley and former Defense Secretaries James Mattis and Mark Esper. He recalled firing or clashing with each of them, saying they were among the “bad ones” he had to weed out. “When they’re not good, when we don’t think they’re our warriors, you know what happens? We say, ‘You’re fired. Get out,’” Trump said. “We had some real bad ones last time… Like Milley, and Mattis, and that Esper.”

The meeting, convened by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been billed as a major reset for the armed forces. Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and close Trump ally, has promised sweeping cultural changes inside the Pentagon. He’s been pushing to overhaul military fitness standards and revive what he calls a “warrior ethos,” a message that has thrilled loyalists but alarmed critics who warn of politicizing the military.

Trump’s firing threat added fuel to those concerns. While presidents can remove political appointees, uniformed officers operate under strict rules that limit arbitrary dismissals. Experts warn that using personal loyalty as a yardstick for top military roles could erode the kind of honest, independent advice presidents are supposed to get from their commanders.

Still, for Trump, the message seemed clear: this is his military, and he expects it to fall in line. As his motorcade rolled toward Quantico, the event had already turned into more than just a strategy session. It became a public loyalty test, wrapped in Trump’s signature mix of bravado and showmanship. Whether the fallout is as dramatic as the headline remains to be seen, but the warning couldn’t have been louder.