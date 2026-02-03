Trump Official Defends Epstein’s Party Pals in Bizarre Statement

The Donald Trump administration has been singled out for not fully releasing the controversial Epstein files. In keeping it classified, the government has led the way to create buzz that it has chosen to voluntarily safeguard high-profile names who were associated with the offender.

​As such, several names have already been sifted out from the partially released case files. These include the U.S. President, as well as Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, ex-royal Prince Andrew and others.

​Recently, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of about 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images from the Epstein files. This was a result of the mandated Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by President Trump himself in November 2025. These are the same documents that were attempted to be withheld previously in the name of victim protection, attorney-client privileges, and the ongoing vetting.

​In the wake of this release, Todd Blanche sat down for an interview with Laura Ingraham on the show The Ingraham Angle. The DOJ Deputy Head was asked about the very possibility of some prosecutions taking place for anyone mentioned in the files who partied with the offender Jeffrey Epstein in the past.

We who are left behind, must honour their horrendous suffering in an appropriate way. How many victims of Epstein’s vile customers were abused and then murdered ? As Todd Blanche the Deputy Attorney indicated by the redacted photos and videos of abuse, murder and dead bodies ? — Gabby Rose (@GabbyRo43287477) February 3, 2026

​Surprisingly, Blanche’s extremely naive justification seems to leave out the very point when he said, “I’ll never say no, and we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

​He further reasserted his claim and then added, “So as horrible as it is… it’s not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein. Some of these men may have done horrible things and if we have evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will.”

​At a time when millions of Americans are waiting to see justice being delivered in the Epstein case, the statement made by Todd Blanche was unsettling. He said partying with Epstein is not a crime under the current law.

Blanche said, “It’s also the kind of thing that the American people need to understand that it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

BLOW. THE. WHISTLE. ED. We The People are DONE with the bs. You are being targeted by the deepstate with Todd Blanche as part of it. — From MAGA to America 🇺🇸 1st (@KatieMcCauley07) February 3, 2026

​Hearing him, the show host interjected that the photos, which were released, clearly showed that it was not only a party that took place. It implied other activities may have taken place. Todd responded, “If the photos could speak… some of them look pretty bad. Unfortunately, photos can’t speak. Not of any individuals-men-having improper, you know, s** or anything with victims… they’re all released for everybody to see.”

​Well, one thing was for sure: Todd was trying to overlook the seriousness behind the photos. Some of them apparently consist of first-hand proof of Epstein’s crime as he abused minors. Meanwhile, with President Trump’s name appearing in the classified files, the 79-year-old has repeatedly clarified that he had nothing to do with the offender.

Also Todd Blanche: pic.twitter.com/biU4bs2ppy — Will N 🟧 THE GOP IS DEAD (@surfbro26) February 3, 2026

​Trump has previously mentioned that he had a fallout with Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, it had been almost 15 years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Thus, the U.S. President denied being part of any one of the wrongdoings of the s– offender, which was why he has not been prosecuted or accused in any way.

​Surprisingly, Todd Blanche did end up admitting mistakes on the part of the DOJ for being discreet about certain names released in the latest dump. He revealed that when certain victims and lawyers reached out to them, their names were immediately pulled down.

The Deputy Attorney General concluded, “We knew there would be mistakes. I said that to the American people on Friday. Everything we did was protect victims and that’s the case today just like it was on Friday. What we’re talking about is .002 percent.”