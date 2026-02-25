Trump Loving New Jersey MAGA Couple Now Blames Him As ICE Ruins Their Life

Donald Trump’s ICE crackdown has left a MAGA-supporting New Jersey couple facing serious hardship. Fifty-three-year-old Sandra Hafraoui and her husband, Abdellatif Hafraoui, say they regret voting for Trump after Abdellatif was arrested and detained by ICE last August. The couple immigrated to the United States from Morocco when Abdellatif was 22.

In 2025, their lives changed dramatically as they were about to board a flight in Newark for a long-awaited vacation. Sandra and Abdellatif were steps away from entering the aircraft when three men in plain clothes and a woman wearing a lanyard and badge approached them. They identified themselves as ICE agents and, before the couple fully understood what was happening, handcuffed Abdellatif and drove him away in an unmarked van.

Recalling the extremely brief conversation that the ICE woman had with her, Sandra said, “They looked at him and said ‘his status is unclear. You’re going with us’. Then the lady pointed at me and said, ‘You don’t want to make a scene here.’”

Speaking to NJ.com, the wife explained that her husband, Abdellatif, remained in ICE custody for more than three months, from Aug. 11 to Nov. 26 that year. He was eventually able to post $15,000 bond around Thanksgiving.

However, that has not spared him from further restrictions. Abdellatif remains under house arrest, wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle. He is required to attend ICE check-ins and is barred from returning to work.

Abdellatif told the news outlet he hopes to regain his freedom and live without ongoing fear and uncertainty. In his words, “I would like to go back to work, to feel normal again. To have my life back without all this fear and uncertainty.”

The Hafraouis said in a joint statement that they exhausted their savings to cover approximately $50,000 in legal fees. They have since launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe in an effort to seek additional financial assistance.

Abdellatif Hafraoui’s experience in ICE detention mirrors that of many others in similar situations. He was transferred to two separate holding centers in Louisiana and Arizona. He spent about 10 days in solitary confinement after refusing to board a commercial flight and declining to sign documents waiving certain rights.

The situation faced by Sandra and Abdellatif is not uncommon in the United States. An immigration attorney told the news outlet that the husband’s case is similar to many others involving individuals flagged for their presence in the U.S., despite having a decades-long presence in the country. Sudden removal orders can surface unexpectedly, sometimes stemming from paperwork errors or missed court dates.

For Abdellatif, his Moroccan passport remains in federal custody while his immigration proceedings continue. The couple, who previously identified as MAGA supporters and attended a Trump rally in Las Vegas, now say they regret their voting decision.

Sandra Hafraoui stated, “To think we were MAGA! You said you were going after the worst of the worst, but instead you ruined our life.”