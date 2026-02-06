Trump Mocks ‘Religious’ Mike Johnson for Praying at National Prayer Event

Donald Trump is extremely mindful of those working with him, going down to their very religious habits as well. His recent criticism landed on Speaker Mike Johnson, whom he finds a tad bit too religious.

Not that the President minds being under the watchful eyes of God, but his ill-timed joke, that too on the National Prayer Event, has backfired royally on the internet.

​It all happened at the recent event held in Washington, which was attended by several faith leaders. Trump was intrigued when Johnson suggested that they all pray before sharing a meal together.

Referring to a similar incident in the past, the 79-year-old recalled, “Did you know that, Mr Speaker, you know, Mike Johnson’s a very religious person, that he does not hide it? He’ll say to me sometimes at lunch, ‘Sir, may we pray?”

Further cementing the base of his joke, President Trump explained how he reacted whenever Mike Johnson proposed the idea. In his words, “I say, ‘Excuse me, we’re having lunch in the Oval.’ It’s okay with me. But, he’s a very religious person and he is popular, and he’s doing an unbelievable job.”

​That was not all to the casual discussion of someone’s praying habits in an event meant for prayers. Trump went on to add, “I think God is watching over you. God is watching over him.”

Trump: “Mike Johnson is a very religious person. He does not hide it. He’ll say to me sometimes at lunch, ‘Sir, may we pray.’ I’ll say, ‘Excuse me? We’re having lunch.'” pic.twitter.com/f23mu5Ahmt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

To add it all up, Trump also did not forget to share why he prefers hanging out with Mike Johnson. “So I hang around with him because I feel I’m protected a little bit,” he mocked.

While the President presented himself as equally God-fearing as Mike Johnson, his debatable remarks had already made their way to the internet.

​Social media is now filled with plenty of re-shares of Trump’s statements. A netizen poked fun at the President and penned “He’s really at the national prayer breakfast making fun of a guy for wanting to pray how did the Christian conservatives fall for this [redacted]”

Popular critic Mehdi Hasan clapped back at the President’s behavior and wrote “At the *national prayer breakfast* The most unpresidential president in history.”

At the *national prayer breakfast* The most unpresidential president in history. https://t.co/IdHh71UmMj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2026



​Now, this was not the first time that Trump openly reflected on his heavenly anxieties. Just like last time, this year’s Prayer Breakfast saw him become extremely sanguine about not qualifying to pass the gates of heaven ahead.

Per People, He had said, “I say ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven. I just don’t think I qualify. I don’t think there’s a thing I can do,’ but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion.”

Of course, this was followed by one of his most talked-about detours, when he rambled and said, “You know religion is back now, hotter than ever before.”

The President returned to the topic again and concluded, “But I said, ‘even though I did that and so many other things,’ I named things. I said, ‘I won’t qualify, I’m not going to make it to heaven.”

​All in all, the fact that Trump chose to throw in some really questionable comments on religion in an event meant for the same has certainly made him the internet’s favorite punching bag once more.