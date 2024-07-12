Trump Mocks Biden With Edited George Clooney Clip, Netizens Call it the 'Funniest Video on Internet'

In a scathing The New York Times opinion piece, George Clooney echoed what the Democratic Party has been discussing behind closed doors about President Joe Biden. “We are not going to win in November with this president,” Clooney warned. "This isn’t only my opinion, this is the opinion of every senator, Congress member, and governor who I’ve spoken with in private." Realizing an opportunity, former president Donald Trump, a long-time critic of Clooney, labeled the actor a 'rat' for his political beliefs. He shared an edited video on his Truth Social account, ridiculing Biden and the Ocean's Eight star, which has since gone viral.

The video showcases clips from a Clooney film and Biden's George Stephanopoulos's interview. "So, although I wish I were here with better news, the fact is that you and I are sitting here today because this will be your last week of employment. This is not an assessment of your productivity. Try not to take this personally," the Money Monster actor can be seen saying. The video cuts to Biden saying, "Well, I just had a bad night."

Netizens flocked to weigh in on the same. “'Well, I just had a bad night.' Brilliant ending and the funniest video on the internet today," an X user stated. Another critic added, "George Clooney is going to have to fire Joe Biden every 1/2 an hour. He is just not going to remember." Meanwhile, a user @porsheawilkins, appreciated, "With so much drama and tension in politics I love the comical approach."

Another X user echoed, "Trump has the best meme makers in the country. This is hilarious." In a similar vein, @justingeorgephotos expressed on Instagram, "The Left can't meme but god damn the Right can." However, given Trump's history of feuding with Clooney, a critic slammed, "Is that the same 'fake actor' George Clooney who never came close to making a great movie? Are you now trying to make him great by using him in your campaign ad? And I’m sure you paid George for the rights to use those terrible acting clips. Wonder what George has to say."

"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are," Trump trolled Clooney via his Truth Social account after the release of the op-ed piece. According to Fox News, Clooney had opined that Biden "saved our democracy" by defeating Trump in 2020 but he also conceded the Democrats are facing a challenging situation in 2024.

In light of the same, Trump ranted, "What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our democracy.'" Following the first 2024 debate, in which Biden's sluggish, fragile, and occasionally confused performance has dissuaded the supporters, the Gravity actor became one among many Hollywood elites and donors to have turned against the incumbent, urging him to 'step down'.