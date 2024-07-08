Trump Mockingly Tells Biden to 'Ignore His Many Critics' and March On With ‘Powerful Campaign’

After a dull debate performance that left everyone worried, President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to consider stepping down from the ticket for the benefit of his party. Many saw the debate as Biden's chance to demonstrate his readiness for office, but instead, the incumbent leader appears to have only lost voters' confidence. Post June 27, his poll numbers have been steadily declining. But, in an unexpected twist, Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to mockingly endorse Biden, suggesting he stay in the race despite many Democrats calling for a new candidate, according to Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

The former president penned, "Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far-reaching campaign. He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in the debate, in selling his policies of open borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of terrorists, are allowed to enter our country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!)"

Trump went on to highlight Biden's typical campaign talking points and mocked, "Ending social security, men playing in women’s sports, high taxes, high interest rates, encouraging a woke military, uncontrollable inflation, record-setting crime, only electric vehicles, subservience to China and other countries, endless wars, putting America last, losing our dollar-based standard, and so much more." He further disparaged, "Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!”

Let me say this as clearly as I can:



I’m the sitting President of the United States.



I’m the nominee of the Democratic party.



I’m staying in the race. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 5, 2024

After the Republican frontrunner emerged as the clear winner in the debate, Biden had a one-on-one interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News. When asked about his debate performance, Biden attributed his lackluster showing to exhaustion and illness, mentioning that he had even taken a COVID-19 test before the debate. As reported by the Daily Mail, Biden said, "The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine... I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail."

The POTUS continued, "And I realized - partway through that, you know, all - I get quoted the New York Times had me down, ten points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is, what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn't - I mean, the way the debate ran, not - my fault, nobody else's fault, no one else's fault." Despite the opportunity to clarify and get himself back in the race, Biden's performance during the interview also fell short of convincing many within his party. Questions about his mental acuity for another term persist. The interview did little to hide concerns sparked by his debate, with many Democrats fearing that it could damage his candidacy.