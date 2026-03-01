Trump Mocked Over ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Title Amid US-Israel Strike on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump is getting mocked after his administration revealed the name of the latest U.S. military operation against Iran. Many critics shared that the title sounds more like a video game than a wartime mission.

In a social media statement posted early Saturday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of “Operation Epic Fury.”

“Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history,” Hegseth wrote.

As reported by The Daily Beast, the strikes began on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, while most Americans were asleep. The joint operation with Israel targeted at least 10 sites across Iran, including locations in the capital, Tehran. As a result of the strikes, it was announced by the Iranian state media that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his compound.

Operation Epic Fury🚫

Operation Epstein Cringe✅ pic.twitter.com/Un6ElobliC — a roll of tape (@justarolloftape) February 28, 2026

Many Americans are divided over the military action, which has drawn serious geopolitical consequences. However, many are also jokingly reacting to the immediate online reaction focused on the name itself. Critics across X and Bluesky ridiculed “Operation Epic Fury,” arguing it sounded immature and overly dramatic.

“‘Operation Epic Fury’? So Hegseth personally named this, huh?” one commentator wrote.

“Operation Epic Fury is the kind of name a particularly dim 12-year-old comes up with, so right on brand for Trump and Hegseth,” a separate user posted.

Author Russ Jones joked on Bluesky, “It’s called Operation Epic Fury because it tested well with a panel of 6-year-olds and Steven Seagal.”

The criticism did not stop at humour. Some commentators suggested the initials (O.E.F.) suspiciously mimic the references circulating online about the so-called “Epstein Files,” documents related to disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has been a focal point of the Epstein Files scandal, making it a direct comment on him.

“‘Operation Epic Fury’ because ‘Operation Epstein Diversion’ didn’t sound warfightery enough,” wrote commentator Keith Olbermann on X.

Another post read, “Epic Fury? They gave this ‘operation’ (unauthorized war) the same initials as the Epstein Files? Not even a subtle distraction.”

“Operation Epic Fury.” JFC. Cringe culture will kill us all. — Christopher Lasch’s Angry Ghost (@ghostofchristo1) February 28, 2026

Apart from the chaos around the name, the operation itself has escalated tensions across the Middle East. Iran’s judiciary claimed that at least 85 students were killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike on a girls’ school in the southern part of the country. The Iranian Red Crescent reported broader civilian casualties across multiple cities.

In response, retaliation followed immediately. Iranian forces launched strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Although, Trump has not made any comments on the same.

Nevertheless, the administration has defended the mission as necessary to protect U.S. interests and allies. Trump said in a previous statement that the strikes are the solution to eliminate threats and weaken Iran’s military capabilities.

This is not the first time the Défense Department has gotten criticism for operation titles. Recent missions were named “Operation Rough Rider,” “Operation Midnight Hammer,” and “Operation Southern Spear,” all announced in capital letters on social media.