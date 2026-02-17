Donald Trump Becomes a Laughing Stock at Germany’s Rosenmontag Carnival

Donald Trump is perhaps not enjoying the best Presidents Day this year, thanks to one of America’s biggest allies poking fun at him. The Germans made him a laughing stock at their annual Rosenmontag parade, which coincided with U.S. Presidents Day. Surprisingly, it became a stage for international political mockery during the most anticipated festival of the year.

The 79-year-old president was the central character of numerous floats at the parade. Revelers flooded the streets of Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz for the five-mile-long event, celebrated annually since 1823. Still, it was surprising that a U.S. ally like Germany would publicly use the American president as a mark of satire

A float depicting Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the Rosemonday carnival parade.

A float depicting Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the Rosemonday carnival parade.

Some of the most bizarre floats at the parade humiliated Trump by depicting him punching a black-eyed Jesus Christ. Adding to the mockery, the president’s attire had ICE written on the sleeve, while Jesus wore clothing with “love and humanity” written on it.

Another controversial float at the Rosenmontag parade or Rose Monday Parade appeared to depict President Trump in a sexually suggestive act involving the Statue of Liberty, whose mouth was sealed with red MAGA tape. The 79-year-old was also shown without pants.

A “Stormy” tattoo was displayed on his thigh, referencing Trump’s felony conviction related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Another effigy mocked some of Donald Trump’s perceived allies. Parade director Marc Michelske displayed an effigy of the president’s bare bottom, marked with kisses from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and two additional figures representing FIFA and the European Union.

Meanwhile, Germany's "Rose Monday" carnival parade unleashed a brutal procession of Trump mockery with floats showing Trump punching Jesus, cozying up to Vladimir Putin, and dancing with a gagged Statue of Liberty with his tongue hanging out and his pants removed.

Some floats mocked Trump’s apparent love-hate relationship with Vladimir Putin. One showed the U.S. President licking the boots of the Russian President. While the floats were outrageous, the float director offered a strong defense and specific inspiration for creating them.

He explained “We asked ourselves why so many people bow down to Donald Trump, and Trump himself has said, ‘They’re kissing my a**.’ Such statements and behavior are easy to turn into images.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump received another stinging jab from former Republican President George W. Bush. In his essay, Bush praised George Washington’s humility and self-restraint, setting a bar for future presidents. In doing so, Bush took an unmistakable dig at Trump’s quest to cling to power.

An excerpt from George W. Bush’s statement read, “Our first president could have remained all-powerful, but twice he chose not to. In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to. Our first leader helped define not only the character of the presidency but the character of the country. Washington modeled what it means to put the good of the nation over self-interest and selfish ambition.”

In other news, Donald Trump issued a flattering message to American citizens. He cited debatable facts about lowering inflation, improving the stock market, strong military support, and excellent law enforcement, among other things.

His lengthy Truth Social post read, “Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure. Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard – ENJOY YOUR DAY! President DJT.”