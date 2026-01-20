Trump Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Proclamation After Civil Rights Criticism

President Donald Trump issued a Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation late on January 19. He called on Americans to “recommit themselves to Dr. King’s dream” after civil rights groups criticized him earlier that day for not publicly recognizing the holiday.

In the proclamation posted by the White House, Trump said, “As President, I am committed to ensuring that our country will always be guided by the same principles that Dr. King defended throughout his life and to upholding the timeless truth that our rights are not granted by government but given by Almighty God.”

Trump also praised Americans “who remain committed to law, order, liberty, and justice for all.” He added, “We renew our resolve to honor our heritage, reclaim our freedom, and recommit to the truth that America is, was, and forever will be a great Nation.”

NAACP and other groups criticized the president, accusing him of staying silent during much of the federal holiday. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement that “Donald Trump has no interest in uniting this country or recognizing its history and diversity.” He accused the president of using division to distract from policy decisions affecting families.

Newsweek reported that the White House provided a link to the proclamation when asked about the lack of an earlier MLK Day statement.

Trump’s message also mentioned his administration’s decision to release government records related to King’s 1968 assassination. “To honor his legacy, last year, I ordered the release of documents related to his assassination because, more than 50 years after his death, his family and the American people deserved the truth,” the proclamation stated.

King’s family had previously objected to the release plan and urged that any disclosures be handled carefully and respectfully, according to reports on the executive order Trump signed in January 2025. That order directed agencies to prepare for the release of records related to the assassinations of King, President John F. Kennedy, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Trump’s language on MLK Day was different from the tone in recent presidential proclamations. Those have often focused on ongoing efforts to improve civil rights and address racial inequalities in the United States, according to accounts of the 2026 statement.

The proclamation came as communities across the country celebrated the holiday with parades, church services, and volunteer events honoring King. He won the Nobel Peace Prize and helped lead the civil rights movement before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, described the annual observance as a time for reflection and service while also urging a long-term commitment to nonviolence and justice.

Trump spent the day at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and later attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in the Miami area, according to reports of his schedule.

It was unclear at that time whether Trump planned to take part in any MLK Day commemorations beyond the proclamation or if the White House would respond further to criticism from civil rights organizations regarding the timing and content of the statement.