Trump-Mamdani Bromance Continues As Mayor Pitches Affordable Housing Plan for NYC

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s unlikely bromance continues to bring the internet together. The president and the New York City Mayor recently met for the second time at the Oval Office for a surprise meeting. The duo posed for a picture together, hinting at the topic of their discussion at the meeting.

Mamdani took to social media to confirm that he had a sit-down with the president at the Oval Office. He shared a picture of himself along with Trump in a post on X, and stated that he had a “productive meeting” with the president. He wrote, “I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City.”

I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City. pic.twitter.com/XnPbt0KXYU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 26, 2026

The mayor, though, did not visit the president empty-handed. Mamdani took a gift with him for Trump – a pair of front pages from the Daily News tabloid. One headline was straight from 1975: “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”

The other one featured a heavily edited image of Trump that read “Trump to City: Let’s Build.” It further read “Backs New Era of Housing” and “Trump Delivers 12,000+ Homes, Most Since 1973.”

Joe Calvello, press secretary and chief spokesperson for Mamdani and New York City, later confirmed that the mayor mt the president to propose a housing project, which proposes to build 12,000 units in the city. Calvello said that Mamdani and his team came up with the prop headlines for the meeting.

Calvello also revealed that the president showed a keen interest in the idea and looks forward to it. Following this, social media users shared their thoughts on the meeting.

A user wrote, “Putting politics aside to tackle the housing crisis is what real leadership looks like. If this means more affordable homes for New Yorkers, credit to Mayor Zohran Mamdani for staying focused on the people.”

Another user stated, “Trump is in love with Mamdani.!!” and shared a picture of their first meeting at the Oval Office. A third user commented, “He doesn’t even like to stand there (…) But (he is) standing there just for New Yorkers. Mayor is worried about your lives. Always stand beside him, he’s gem.”

A read out from me of Mayor Mamdani’s meeting with President Trump today:

pic.twitter.com/3dtRiQB8dp — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) February 26, 2026

One individual stated, “If it means more affordable homes, that’s a win for the city.” Another wrote, “Have you EVER seen Trump this happy in his life??” sharing a zoomed-in picture of the president smiling during the meeting.

The Associated Press reported that Mamdani had also raised his concern about the arrest of Elmina Aghayeva. The Columbia University student was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security. The New York mayor was informed that she will be released imminently.

An insider reportedly told the New York Post that it would be wise for Mamdani to have a cordial relationship with the president. Getting on the bad books of the president could withhold billions of dollars from New York City, the insider said.