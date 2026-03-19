Trump Makes Notable Spelling Error in Post About NATO, Then Quickly Corrects It

President Donald Trump recently made a spelling error that he later edited on Truth Social when commenting on the Strait of Hormuz. Before editing it, Trump accidentally wrote the word “Straight.” This sparked speculation online about whether it was a remark about Iran’s newly elected leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump’s post on the social media platform was reportedly a criticism of NATO allies for not supporting U.S. efforts to gain control of the Strait of Hormuz. He seemingly suggested a scenario in which the U.S. would “finish off” Iran.

He wrote, “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left off the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for this so-called Strait?” As mentioned earlier, in the unedited version, Trump had written ‘Straight,’ which confused both critics and supporters.

This morning, Trump deleted his typo “Straight” [of Hormuz] post and reposted it over an hour later with the correct spelling. pic.twitter.com/dLGfk0fmp5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 18, 2026

Many social media users highlighted the spelling error and wondered if the mistake was linked to a joke he recently made about Iran’s new leader. According to exclusive reports from The New York Post, Trump was reportedly given intel about Khamenei being gay.

Sources speaking to the publication claimed the U.S. spies had deemed the information credible. However, the White House has not released any official statement on the matter. And neither has Iran responded to these allegations against the new leader.

Insiders in the Trump administration speaking to the publication claimed that Trump found the intel “hilarious,” and allegedly recalls it fondly. An insider close to the president stated, “He’s not stopped laughing about it for days.” So was Trump thinking about this information when he made the spelling mistake, or was this a genuine error?

President Trump was stunned to learn that US intelligence indicates new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay — and that his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, feared his suitability to rule the Islamic Republic for that reason. https://t.co/e4HmkZIMcm pic.twitter.com/qWDITvcI6e — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

Regardless, it’s not the first time Trump has made a spelling error, which sparked a buzz on the internet. In 2025, Trump even misspelled his own name in another Truth Social post and then later corrected it, similar to the recent incident.

According to reports from AOL, the President was extending his gratitude towards the B-2 pilots who were a part of another operation in Iran. After commending the pilots for their efforts, he concluded his message by writing in all caps, “DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

The internet had mixed reactions about the error at the time. While some netizens claimed that typos were fairly common and shouldn’t be scrutinized, Others questioned Trump’s spelling skills. One netizen asked, “I doubt he knew the difference.

While thanking the B-2 pilots for their service, Trump misspelled his own name while signing off in a new statement “DONAKD J. TRUMP.” He can’t even spell his own name. pic.twitter.com/SqnZRaZE3L — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 22, 2025

Another user pointed out the correct spelling. Another called the error “dumb” and pointed out, “Incorrect use of the words ‘straight’ and ‘strait.'” A third user asked, “He can’t use spell check?”

Similarly, many zeroed in on the hard-to-miss spelling error and highlighted it before it was edited and reposted. The President does have a history of making such errors, and some of them are still being discussed on the internet.

According to the BBC, Trump’s most remembered typo was his 2019 post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he misspelled coffee, writing, “covfefe.” The memes from this tweet reportedly remain popular to date.