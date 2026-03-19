Politics

Trump Makes Notable Spelling Error in Post About NATO, Then Quickly Corrects It

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 6:22 AM ET

The internet asked if President Donald Trump knew how to use spell check before posting on Truth Social.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Donald Trump's typo on Truth Social post warning NATO allies to 'finish off Iran' sparks buzz online.
Donald Trump's typo on Truth Social post warning NATO allies to 'finish off Iran' sparks buzz online. Image Credit: The White House

President Donald Trump recently made a spelling error that he later edited on Truth Social when commenting on the Strait of Hormuz. Before editing it, Trump accidentally wrote the word “Straight.” This sparked speculation online about whether it was a remark about Iran’s newly elected leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump’s post on the social media platform was reportedly a criticism of NATO allies for not supporting U.S. efforts to gain control of the Strait of Hormuz. He seemingly suggested a scenario in which the U.S. would “finish off” Iran.

He wrote, “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left off the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for this so-called Strait?” As mentioned earlier, in the unedited version, Trump had written ‘Straight,’ which confused both critics and supporters.

Many social media users highlighted the spelling error and wondered if the mistake was linked to a joke he recently made about Iran’s new leader. According to exclusive reports from The New York Post, Trump was reportedly given intel about Khamenei being gay.

Sources speaking to the publication claimed the U.S. spies had deemed the information credible. However, the White House has not released any official statement on the matter. And neither has Iran responded to these allegations against the new leader.

Insiders in the Trump administration speaking to the publication claimed that Trump found the intel “hilarious,” and allegedly recalls it fondly. An insider close to the president stated, “He’s not stopped laughing about it for days.” So was Trump thinking about this information when he made the spelling mistake, or was this a genuine error?

Regardless, it’s not the first time Trump has made a spelling error, which sparked a buzz on the internet. In 2025, Trump even misspelled his own name in another Truth Social post and then later corrected it, similar to the recent incident.

According to reports from AOL, the President was extending his gratitude towards the B-2 pilots who were a part of another operation in Iran. After commending the pilots for their efforts, he concluded his message by writing in all caps, “DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

The internet had mixed reactions about the error at the time. While some netizens claimed that typos were fairly common and shouldn’t be scrutinized, Others questioned Trump’s spelling skills. One netizen asked, “I doubt he knew the difference.

Another user pointed out the correct spelling. Another called the error “dumb” and pointed out, “Incorrect use of the words ‘straight’ and ‘strait.'” A third user asked, “He can’t use spell check?”

Similarly, many zeroed in on the hard-to-miss spelling error and highlighted it before it was edited and reposted. The President does have a history of making such errors, and some of them are still being discussed on the internet.

According to the BBC, Trump’s most remembered typo was his 2019 post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he misspelled coffee, writing, “covfefe.” The memes from this tweet reportedly remain popular to date.

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