Trump's Scary Threat at Rally: “If We Don’t Win, Our Country Will Cease to Exist"

Former President Donald Trump, known for his aggressive remarks, sparked controversy yet again by making a terrifying prediction. To energize voters, Trump delivered a bold statement at the Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally on April 2. As reported by Mediaite, he warned the crowd that the country's very survival would be in danger if his allies were unsuccessful in getting him elected. “I think our country is going to cease to exist,” he declared.

“Our country will cease to exist.” Not a dog whistle, Trump sends a blaring siren to his MAGA soldiers “if we don’t win”.(Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/40pxwkDFmM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 2, 2024

Trump also went on to menacingly declare that if then-rival Joe Biden won this election again, it would be the last one [of course, Biden has since dropped out of the race]. “It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. If we don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going.” Trump's outrageous statements went beyond just prophesying the end of his nation. He blamed immigrants for all of the nation's problems, and deemed them 'animals'. Subsequently, he asserted that hostile nations such as China were transgressing the border with 'military age' males and suggested that a covert invasion was in place.

Former president Donald Trump at the White House. (Image Source: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Thereafter, Trump discussed the victims of what he referred to as 'Biden migrant crime', calling the incumbent POTUS' immigration policies a 'bloodbath.' According to Axios, Trump's statements come in light of the RNC's ramped-up efforts lately to attack Biden's immigration policy as new polls revealed that it was a troubled sector for Biden. Following the death of Ruby Garcia at the hands of an immigrant once deported under the Trump administration, seeking stringent immigration laws seems to be working in favor of the RNC.

A March AP-NORC survey revealed nearly seven out of ten voters disapproved of Biden's management of the border, and an increasing proportion of respondents are concerned about unauthorized immigrants committing crimes. "Our favorite new term— 'migrant crime.' It's a new category of crime," Trump declared at his rally in Green Bay. Furthermore, a website called BidenBloodbath.com—which chronicles murders purportedly done by migrants—was created by the Republican National Committee. However, several studies have revealed that American-born citizens are more than twice as likely than immigrants to commit violent crimes.

Since the Michigan rally, a lot has changed in the presidential race, with the 2024 elections truly shaping up to be one for the books. After the first debate between Trump and Biden, concerns for the latter's health and mental capacity skyrocketed, leading to him eventually dropping out. As such, the incumbent VP Kamala Harris stepped up and secured the Democratic nomination, going head to head with Trump instead of Biden. Through it all, Trump has continued to focus on 'migrant crime' and employ fresh rhetorical devices to draw attention to the border situation, even dubbing Harris 'border czar,' as per PBS.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.