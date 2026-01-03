Trump Likens Witnessing US Strike on Venezuela to ‘Watching a TV Show’ — Calls It “An Amazing Thing”

Hours after ordering a strike on Venezuela as well as capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump spoke to Fox & Friends from his private club in Mar-a-Lago and bragged about the operation carried out by the US on January 3, 2026.

He first announced the operation in a Truth Social post shared in the early hours of January 3. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote.

According to The Daily Beast, the 79-year-old eventually compared witnessing the attack on the South American country to watching a TV show. “I watched it literally like I was watching a television show,” he told Fox & Friends.

“If you would have seen the speed, the violence. You know they say that. ‘The speed, the violence.’ They use that term. It was um, it just was an amazing thing. It was an amazing job that these people did,” the President added.

Trump also shared how he set up a room to catch “every aspect of ” the operation and mentioned he was surrounded by “lots of people, including generals.” When asked whether he watched the attack unfold in real-time, the President answered in the affirmative.

“I watched it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it, and I listened to the communication between where we were in Florida and out in the field in Venezuela,” he shared.

The President went on to shower praise on the team for doing a commendable job. He claimed that they “rehearsed and practiced like nobody’s ever seen” and alleged “real military people” told him no other country in the world would be able to carry out what the US did.

Trump also mentioned that he never witnessed something like the US strike on Venezuela unfold in front of his eyes. “And don’t forget I’ve done some pretty good ones in other parts of the world. “I’ve done some pretty good ones, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The Republican leader of the nation also described the nature of the land strikes. “They just broke in, and they broke into places that were not really able to be broken into. You know, steal doors that were put there for just this reason,” he said.

“They got taken out in a matter of seconds. I’ve never seen anything like it,” the President continued, adding that while a “few injuries” were reported, there were “no deaths on our side.”

When asked about the reason to execute the strike on Saturday, he revealed that they made the plan to launch the attack nearly four days ago, but postponed the plan due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were indicted in the Southern District of New York.

She stated that the Venezuelan president has been charged with “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machineguns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices against the United States.”