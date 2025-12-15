Trump Launches White House Tech Force to Recruit 1,000 Technologists

The Trump administration on Monday launched a new government initiative called the U.S. Tech Force. The program will recruit roughly 1,000 technologists into federal agency roles to help accelerate artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology modernization efforts across government.

According to the official Tech Force website, the program is White House–backed and aims to “build the next generation of government technology” by placing highly skilled people in two-year assignments where they will work on real missions from day one.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is leading this initiative. FedScoop that the new workforce corps will include software engineers, AI specialists, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, and technical project managers who can help federal agencies tackle complex challenges.

OPM Director Scott Kupor said that Tech Force helps to bring private sector talent into public service without asking them to commit to a long federal career. “The U.S. Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector,” Kupor said in a statement about the launch, per Nextgov.

The initiative comes as part of the Trump administration’s broader push to modernize government technology. They particularly want to do this in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital transformation. Last year’s federal workforce shifts, including significant reductions to tech units and the dismantling of some digital services teams, made clear the government’s need for specialized talent.

The program’s structure reflects that urgency. New recruits will work directly with agency leadership and collaborate with major private tech companies that are partnering on the initiative.

Partner firms include Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms, OpenAI and others. A bonus of joining the program is that while companies are not obligated to hire graduates of the program, they may consider alumni for roles once their government term ends. Business Insider reveals that salaries are expected to range broadly. In fact, they may be paid between about $130,000 and $200,000 a year depending on role and agency placement.

Applications for Tech Force jobs are open through the USAJobs platform. But this is not the usual gig where you need to bring the receipts first. The official site emphasizes that educational credentials or traditional degrees are not required. Instead, the initiative seeks candidates who can demonstrate strong technical skills through experience, projects, or certifications. This means that experienced workers and up-and-coming technologists alike can apply.

Officials said the first batch of recruits could begin as early as March 2026, though timelines may vary by department and clearance processing. Tech Force participants will serve at agencies that include the Department of Defense, Treasury, Labor, IRS and others. This exposing the contractors to a wide range of public sector challenges and objectives.

Trump administration aides say the initiative ensures that the U.S. remains competitive in the global technology landscape at a time when artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure have become strategic priorities. According to Axios, they say that private sector expertise can help federal programs keep pace with how fast innovation is moving.

The launch of Tech Force represents a big change in the administration’s tech workforce strategy. Not only are they willing signaling to partner with private industry, but they can now offer a way for technologists to serve in government without committing to traditional civil service careers.