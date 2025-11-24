Trump Launches “Genesis Mission” AI Initiative to Boost Scientific Discovery

President Donald J. Trump this week signed an executive order launching the “Genesis Mission,” a nationwide effort to harness artificial intelligence for scientific discovery. According to the White House site, the initiative will integrate federal scientific data sets, high-performance computing and private-sector partners into one unified platform.

News outlets like CBS News report the order directs the Department of Energy to lead the effort, using its national laboratories and supercomputing infrastructure to accelerate research in fields such as energy, health, manufacturing and national security. “The goal … is to speed the research and scientific discovery process by analyzing massive data sets in the science, engineering, energy and health care spaces … with supercomputing technology,” notes CBS News.

JUST IN – Trump signs “Genesis Mission” executive order to build an “integrated AI platform” with access to “Federal scientific datasets” to dramatically accelerate AI development “comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project” that developed nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/BkGUZDyoq6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 24, 2025

According to the Independent, the Genesis Mission is framed by the Administration as comparable in ambition to the Apollo program. The order sets clear deadlines. Within 60 days, the Secretary of Energy must identify an initial list of at least 20 national science and technology challenges, and within 270 days demonstrate initial operating capability for an AI-driven platform.

The fact sheet posted on the White House website states, “This whole-of-government approach … establishes the Genesis Mission as a national effort to accelerate the application of AI for transformative scientific discovery focused on pressing national challenges.” The order identifies the Secretary of Energy, assisted by the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, as overall leads of the effort.

Today President Trump launched The Genesis Mission, ‘a national effort to accelerate the application of AI for transformative scientific discovery’. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will be in charge of implementing the mission. pic.twitter.com/IzhNmJQ3UI — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) November 24, 2025

The mission will call on partnerships with private companies. It says firms including Nvidia and Dell have expressed interest. “By fusing massive federal data sets, advanced supercomputing capabilities, and world-leading scientific facilities, the Genesis Mission will use AI to automate experiment design, accelerate simulation and generate protective models for everything from protein folding to fusion plasma dynamics,” said Michael Kratsios, science adviser to the President.

One key element of the Genesis Mission is the creation of a platform called the American Science and Security Platform. This will include high-performance computing, AI modelling/analysis frameworks, domain-specific foundation models, secure access to datasets (federal, private, open) and experimental tools for autonomous or AI-augmented manufacturing and research, as outlined by the University platform details in the White House text.

The Genesis Mission is urgent. The White House says, “In this pivotal moment … America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence … the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project.” The Independent also notes some criticism for the initiative. Even as the order launches big ambitions, some scientists point out that federal funding for research has been cut in recent years, raising questions about how fully resourced the initiative will be.

The order makes clear that datasets and computing power will come from multiple sources: federal labs, universities and private sector firms. It also incorporates national security concerns, referencing the need for cybersecurity, supply chain security and classification protections. The White House fact sheet instructs relevant agencies to act “consistent with applicable law” and ensure that “the Platform is operated in a manner that meets security requirements.”