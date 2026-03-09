Trump Lashes Out At Australia For Plans To Send Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Back, Offers Them Asylum

President Donald Trump is urging Australia to grant asylum to members of the Iranian women’s soccer team, warning that sending the athletes back to Iran could put their lives in serious danger.

The call came after the Iranian women’s soccer team was eliminated from the Women’s Asian Cup tournament being held in Australia. Concerns quickly grew about the players’ safety after they faced backlash at home for refusing to sing Iran’s national anthem before one of their matches.

Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the idea that the players could be forced to return to Iran, describing the situation as a grave humanitarian issue. “Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed,” Trump wrote.

The president also made it clear that if Australia does not offer protection to the athletes, the United States would be willing to step in. “The U.S. will take them if you won’t,” Trump added.

The controversy surrounding the Iranian women’s soccer team began during the tournament when the players stood silently during Iran’s national anthem ahead of their opening match against South Korea. The gesture sparked outrage among Iranian state media commentators, with one broadcaster reportedly calling it the “pinnacle of dishonor.”

The team later sang the anthem before subsequent matches, but human rights advocates expressed concern that the players may have been pressured or coerced by government officials accompanying the squad.

The issue has drawn global attention as the Iranian women’s soccer team remained in Australia following their elimination from the tournament after a 2–0 loss to the Philippines.

President Trump said Monday the U.S. is willing to grant asylum to members of the Iranian women's soccer team if Australia forces them to return to their home country, where they may be harmed.

International football union FIFPRO warned there were “serious concerns for the welfare of the team” as players prepared to return home amid mounting political tensions and threats from Iranian officials.

The situation unfolded against the backdrop of a widening conflict involving Iran, which erupted while the tournament was underway. The Iranian team’s participation in the Asian Cup coincided with major military developments in the Middle East, further heightening fears about how the regime might respond to perceived acts of defiance.

Fox News reports indicate that some members of the Iranian women’s soccer team may already be seeking protection in Australia, with authorities and human rights advocates closely monitoring the situation. Advocacy groups have warned that athletes accused of political dissent by Iran’s government can face severe punishment, including imprisonment or worse, if they are forced to return.

Activists and international observers have pointed to the treatment of athletes and public figures in Iran who have previously shown support for protests or refused to publicly align themselves with the government.

The growing controversy has placed pressure on Australian officials to address the situation. However, the country’s assistant minister for foreign affairs and trade declined to discuss the case publicly.

“We cannot go into individual circumstances for privacy reasons,” the official said when asked whether the players might be granted asylum. Meanwhile, calls for protection of the Iranian women’s soccer team have continued to grow worldwide. Human rights organizations, football unions, and political figures have all raised alarms about the potential consequences if the players are forced to return home.

Trump’s intervention has added further international attention to the situation, with the president urging Australia to act while making clear the United States would welcome the players if necessary. The fate of the Iranian women’s soccer team now remains uncertain as the players weigh their options and governments consider how to respond.

For now, Trump’s message was unmistakable: the athletes should not be forced back into danger.