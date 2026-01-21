Trump Labeled a ‘Grumpy Old Man’ After Threatening 200% Tariff on French Wine

Donald Trump is evidently not having the most cordial relations with the French over the Board of Peace controversy. Most recently, the U.S. President attempted to intimidate French President Macron by pressuring him to join by using a massive tariff threat over French wines. This has clearly not been the first time that Trump has made a trade-related threat as a geopolitical tool to get what he wants.

​A prime example is his obsession with acquiring Greenland; if unsuccessful, he threatens to sharply increase taxes on several NATO allies.​

Coming back to his feud with France, Trump alarmed them by declaring an imposition of 200% tariffs on imported French wine and champagne. During a recent media statement, the 79-year-old was asked to respond to Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to join the board. He said, “Well, nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of the office very soon. I will impose a 200 percent tariff on French ‌wines ‍and ‍champagnes, and ‌Macron ‍will ‍join the board of peace. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

For context, the U.S.-proposed Peace Board was planned to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn areas in Gaza. Interestingly, the charter does not happen to limit its role only to the Palestinian-occupied territory. Recently, Donald Trump, through his Truth Social post, offered a glimpse into his latest texts with the French President.

The latter stated that while they concurred with the U.S. stance on Syria and Iran, France still failed to grasp Trump’s intentions for Greenland. Macron even proposed a G7 summit, inviting Russia and others to deliberate on key issues.

Later, a new report covered the controversy’s latest turn. France withdrew from the Peace Board, stating they did not ‘intend to answer favorably’ on the matter. France argued the proposed board exceeded the Gaza framework, which they could not support. They emphatically declined the invitation, citing concerns about bypassing the UN.

Meanwhile, the news about Trump’s plans for exorbitant taxes on French champagne and wines did not land correctly among netizens. Taking to Reddit, several of them voiced their disapproval and mocked the huge step that the U.S. President had planned to take. One of them wrote, “Taxing citizens for enjoying French wine because Trump is a grumpy old man?”

A second user who happened to have his own wine-making firm commented, “As a winemaker in the USA, it’s been serious since this megalomaniac narcissist clown came back to office. I’m 43 and essentially having to shut my business down.” Another netizen ended up launching a derogatory attack on MAGA supporters and said “All those boomer a–holes who voted for maga should just drink p— everyday.”

In response to Trump’s threats, French officials condemned them as unacceptable and futile methods of swaying foreign policy. Macron directly rebuffed the threats, declaring, “France will not yield to bullies or intimidation. We value respect over coercion, and the rule of law over brutality.”

Well, the history of the relationship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron has been quite dynamic. The French President, who assumed office in 2017, is scheduled to move out in mid-2027. Since Trump’s first term in the White House, Macron has alternated between flattery and occasional toughness.