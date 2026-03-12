Trump Jokingly Says He “Can’t Call Women Beautiful” at Women’s History Month Event

President Donald Trump kicked off Women’s History Month at the White House, but he quickly veered off-script— if there even was one. He admitted right away that he hadn’t prepared any remarks, then cracked a joke about how just calling women “beautiful” could end your career in politics.

The event was all about recognizing women’s achievements in American history. Trump thanked a handful of women in the crowd— first lady Melania Trump, second lady Usha Vance, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, among them.

“We love women,” Trump started off, grinning. “Women are the whole deal.” The Women’s History Month celebration has been an official event every March to pay tribute to women.

Trump’s tone and demeanor was casual, saying he hadn’t written anything ahead of time. “I didn’t read—I can’t prepa—if I prepare my speeches I won’t have time to get things done,” he said, trailing off mid-sentence. He joked that he’d just walked in without any idea who was actually in the room.

Trump Women’s Month speech: “I didn’t read– I can’t prepa– if I prepare my speeches I won’t time to get things done. You ever hear that? I cannot prepare. So I didn’t know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and I saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair.” pic.twitter.com/PK5WSakONV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

Then Trump scanned the crowd. “I didn’t know who the hell I was speaking to,” he said, before singling out someone. “But I walked in and I saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair.” He was referring to Kaillie Humphries, a six-time Olympic medalist.

He circled back to a familiar theme. The President teased that these days, calling a woman “beautiful” is apparently risky for a politician. “They are so powerful and so important and so beautiful,” Trump said. “I’m not allowed to use the word beautiful, but I’m using it anyway.”

He paused for effect. “Usually it’s the end of your political career if you say a woman is beautiful. They say that’s a termination of his career. But somehow it hasn’t hurt too much.” The line got some laughs.

Trump has visited this topic plenty of times before. Back in 2018, at a rally in Cleveland, he joked that political correctness meant he couldn’t even call his own daughter Ivanka “beautiful,” even as he bragged about her brains. He brought it up again in Las Vegas earlier this year, saying he held back from calling a waitress “beautiful” because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Trump’s comments about women and looks go way back — long before politics, back when he was all over TV and the business world.

TRUMP: While we’re here to celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re also celebrating National Working Moms Day…Since I took office, we’ve created 300k jobs now filled by American women. pic.twitter.com/qQRTWSsEeZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2026

The point of the event, though, was to spotlight women’s roles in public life, business, and government. Trump did mention a few historical women, talked about his administration’s policies on families and jobs, before his wife also made a speech at the event.

This week has been very busy at the White House. Trump has had campaign stops and official meetings, with everything from Middle East tensions to debates about energy and inflation on his plate.

He wrapped up by turning back to the crowd. “You are incredible women,” he said. “And you’re beautiful women.” The event ended with a few words from the first lady and a round of applause from everyone in the room.